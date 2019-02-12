Yoshimura Introduces 2019 RM-Z 250 Exhausts
February 12, 2019 9:25am | by: Press Release
Chino, CA—The 2019 RM-Z 250 sees a new era and with the partnership of JGR Factory Suzuki Racing we were able to develop the very best option for the new RM-Z 250.
For Yoshimura, the heart of performance and power is our RS-4 muffler with its Polyresonant Duplex front chamber, special baffle and added overall volume helps make the 2019 RM-Z250 come alive. Max peak horsepower is nine percent while the max torque is a big 15.2 percent. All designed around making power that the new Zook puts out to be most efficient.
