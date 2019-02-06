Seven-Time X Games Medalist Matt Buyten Offers Bike To Privateer For Arlington Supercross

The fallout from the drying agent used on the track last Saturday at round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in San Diego continues. We covered it here initially, and the AMA and Feld Entertainment put out statements yesterday, which you can read here and here.

In addition to riders citing symptoms of strange and painful burns after the race, the damage done to bikes has been extensive. As we’ve reported, Feld is “currently reaching out to each rider who participated in Saturday’s race to assess the extent of the impact, ensure their welfare and get them back on their bikes racing.”

Seven-time X Games Step Up medalist Matt Buyten is also offering help. Buyten posted on Instagram today that he is offering up his 2019 Honda CRF450R to any privateer that had their bike damaged last weekend. According to Buyten, the bike has 11 hours on it and can be used at the Arlington Supercross on Feb. 16. Buyten says he lives 30 minutes from AT&T Stadium and you can reach him via DM on his Instagram.

Buyten says he has offered the bike to privateer Austin Politelli already and is awaiting a response.

Below is his full post.