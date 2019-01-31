Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Full Schedule
How to Watch: San Diego

How to Watch San Diego

January 31, 2019 4:30pm

Round 5 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 2, in San Diego, California.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Petco Park beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 5 beginning at 10 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. The race will stream live on NBC Sports Gold beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

San Diego

- San Diego, CA

* all times
QualifyingFebruary 2 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 2 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 2 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2019 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC83
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany81
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO80
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France79
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY72
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK91
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL88
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC87
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France86
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL67
Full Standings

Other Info

PETCO Park
100 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

Tickets

Get tickets here.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Feld Motor Sports

Race Day Schedule

All times local.