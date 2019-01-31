Round 5 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 2, in San Diego, California.
Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Petco Park beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 5 beginning at 10 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. The race will stream live on NBC Sports Gold beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
San Diego
PETCO Park - San Diego, CA
* all times
|Qualifying
|February 2 - 4:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 2 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 2 - 10:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2019 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|83
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|81
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|79
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|72
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|91
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|88
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|87
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|86
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
Racer X Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Other Links
Other Info
PETCO Park
100 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.