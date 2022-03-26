Results Archive
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Full Schedule

2022 GNCC Racing

Tiger Run - XC3 Pro-Am Results

Big Buck Farm
Union, SC US United States

March 26, 2022

XC3 Pro-Am Race Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:15:00.399 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:22:27.096 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Hunter Neuwirth 03:22:49.500 Plantation, FL United States KTM
4Shawn Myers Jr 03:26:25.078 Rimersburgh, PA United States Yamaha
5Dakoda Devore 03:01:21.330 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
6Brenden J Poling 03:01:36.936 Grafton, WV United States Husqvarna
7Max Fernandez 03:03:22.618 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
8Zachary Gareis 03:07:42.937 Mars, PA United States Yamaha
9Dominick Morse 03:07:44.093 Newark Valley, NY United States Husqvarna
10Jake Froman 02:45:21.100 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
11Jason Lipscomb 01:37:52.050 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
12Chase P Gosselin 01:04:24.278 Pownal, VT United States KTM
DNFEli Childers 00:00:00.000 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
