XC3 Pro-Am Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
| Hometown
|Bike
|1
| Brody Johnson
|03:15:00.399
| Landrum, SC
| Husqvarna
|2
| Zack Hayes
|03:22:27.096
| Sumter, SC
| KTM
|3
| Hunter Neuwirth
|03:22:49.500
| Plantation, FL
| KTM
|4
| Shawn Myers Jr
|03:26:25.078
| Rimersburgh, PA
| Yamaha
|5
| Dakoda Devore
|03:01:21.330
| Uhrichsville, OH
| KTM
|6
| Brenden J Poling
|03:01:36.936
| Grafton, WV
| Husqvarna
|7
| Max Fernandez
|03:03:22.618
| Ottsville, PA
| GasGas
|8
| Zachary Gareis
|03:07:42.937
| Mars, PA
| Yamaha
|9
| Dominick Morse
|03:07:44.093
| Newark Valley, NY
| Husqvarna
|10
| Jake Froman
|02:45:21.100
| Lynnville, IN
| Husqvarna
|11
| Jason Lipscomb
|01:37:52.050
| Parkersburg, WV
| Beta
|12
| Chase P Gosselin
|01:04:24.278
| Pownal, VT
| KTM
|DNF
| Eli Childers
|00:00:00.000
| Hickory, NC
| Yamaha