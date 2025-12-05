Results Archive
Dungey Versus Desalle: 2010 Unadilla National 450 Moto 2

December 5, 2025, 11:00am
New Berlin, NY Unadilla MotocrossAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2010 Unadilla National was supposed to pit Ryan Dungey—the upstart rookie points leader in 450 Pro Motocross—against James Stewart, who was returning to the series for the first time since his 2008 perfect season. Stewart's return didn't pan out, but a different new challenger to Dungey gave him all he could handle. MXGP star Clement Desalle! Check out a fantastic battle right here.

Spoiler Alert! Results below!

Motocross

Unadilla Motocross - 450

August 14, 2010
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States 1 - 1 Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Clement Desalle Clement Desalle Belgium Belgium 2 - 2 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Brett Metcalfe Brett Metcalfe Australia Australia 5 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4 Andrew Short Andrew Short Colorado Springs, CO United States 4 - 5 Honda CRF450R
5 Kyle Regal Kyle Regal Kemp, TX United States 8 - 6 Honda CRF450R
