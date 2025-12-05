The fourth round of the five-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Swedish GP in 3Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 12:10 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific.
Related: Colt Nichols Takes Ken Roczen's Spot at PMG Suzuki Starting with Swedish GP
TV | Online Schedule
- WSX
WSX Swedish GPSaturday, December 6
Live Timing
Other Links
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Race Day Schedule
Times local to Stockholm, Sweden.
Time Activity
15:30 EARLY ENTRY GATES OPEN [For Early Entry Ticket Holders]
15:40 SX2 Practice
15:55 SX1 Practice
16:10 SX2 Qualifying
16:25 SX1 Qualifying
16:40 SX2 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
16:48 SX1 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
17:00 MAIN GATES OPEN
18:00 OFFICIAL SWEDISH GP OPENING [Time TBC]
18:38 SX2 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
18:55 SX1 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
19:20 SX2 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
19:37 SX1 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
20:04 SX2 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
20:22 SX2 Podium Presentation
20:33 SX1 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
20:54 SX1 Podium Presentation
21:00 Swedish GP Concludes
*Schedule subject to change without notice
Track Map
2025 Championship Standings
WSX
SX1 Championship
SX2 Championship
Main image courtesy of WSX