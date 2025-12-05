Results Archive
How to Watch World Supercross Swedish GP

How to Watch World Supercross Swedish GP

December 5, 2025, 10:45am
Stockholm, Sweden WSX Swedish GPFIM World Supercross Championship

The fourth round of the five-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Swedish GP in 3Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 12:10 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific.

Related: Colt Nichols Takes Ken Roczen's Spot at PMG Suzuki Starting with Swedish GP

TV | Online Schedule

WSX Swedish GP WSX TV & Streaming Schedule

Live Timing

WSX Live Timing Page

Other Links

WSX Website

Full WSX Entry Lists

Racer X WSX Content

Racer X Swedish GP Race Page

Follow

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Race Day Schedule

Times local to Stockholm, Sweden.

Time Activity

15:30 EARLY ENTRY GATES OPEN [For Early Entry Ticket Holders]
15:40 SX2 Practice
15:55 SX1 Practice
16:10 SX2 Qualifying
16:25 SX1 Qualifying
16:40 SX2 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
16:48 SX1 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]

17:00 MAIN GATES OPEN
18:00 OFFICIAL SWEDISH GP OPENING [Time TBC]
18:38 SX2 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
18:55 SX1 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
19:20 SX2 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
19:37 SX1 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
20:04 SX2 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
20:22 SX2 Podium Presentation
20:33 SX1 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
20:54 SX1 Podium Presentation
21:00 Swedish GP Concludes
*Schedule subject to change without notice

Track Map

2025 Championship Standings

WSX

SX1 Championship

SX2 Championship

Main image courtesy of WSX

