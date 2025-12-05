The fourth round of the five-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Swedish GP in 3Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 12:10 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific.

