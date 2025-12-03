Results Archive
Weege Show Wednesday Recaps Double Aussie SX, Deegan 250 Plans

December 3, 2025, 1:50pm

Main image: Grant Reynolds @fiftysixclix

Jason Weigandt returns for the new version of the old Exhaust Podcast, (Wide Open) Weege Show (Mid-Week) Wednesday. This week's news: recapping double races down under with Dean Wilson's Australian SX Title, Ken Roczen rolling again in WSX but also not competing for the title, Eli Tomac's bad night, Christian Craig's good night, Haiden Deegan's performance and plans for 450 racing, and more. 

Presented by Yoshimura and Insta360's Ace Pro 2 Camera.

Read Now
