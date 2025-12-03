Finally, they did, but I’m just riding out there, I don't know if I’m fourth or fifth or so, I'm playing it safe, but there are other guys who are sending it and they're flying by me through the river crossings and just tidal waving my bike and stuff. I make it basically all the way through the first lap. I'm through all the hard water sections, and I'm about maybe 1 mile from the finish, and my bike just cuts off, and it won't re-fire, won't re-fire. I’m trying to get it to re-fire and I’m down in this little ditch. Josh Toth was behind me at the time. He comes up to me, and he just sacrifices his race. He just literally did it, I didn't even have to ask. Next thing I know, his bike is parked and he's running over and he's like, “Do this! try this!” He kind of has had experience with these types of things. So, we're working on my bike. We pull the air filter cover off, the air filter is just soaking wet, drenched. We pull the air filter off to try to give it more air flow, and we're trying to get the bike started, trying to get the bike started. Then we have it flipped up on the back fender trying to pour the water out of the exhaust and out of the air boot. We’re still cranking it, but at the same time, don't wanna kill the battery. Then we have it fully upside down, on the bars and the seat. And we’re pretty much in the track because it's so wet and slippery, and like I said, we're kind of in this ditch, so it was really hard to try to get out of the trail. So, people are still passing us, and we're like working on the bike and maybe about here is when Johnny Girroir, who was racing XC2 at the time, caught us and essentially just stopped and asked if we needed help. I was almost giving up at this point. I was like, it's over, but Josh was just like super positive and he's like, no, we'll get it going. So, we have my bike upside down, air filter off, air filter cover off, and we're like turning the rear wheel to turn the crank over and pump the water essentially out of like the air boot. We do that for a while and we're still trying to fire it, flip it back over, still trying to fire it, still won't start. We're like, alright, maybe we can see a clearing, and push the bike out to that field and see if we can get you bump started.

So, we like push my bike up there. I hop on the bike and Josh is behind me and he puts his foot on my exhaust pipe and he's pushing me, and I get into second gear, I try to bump start it. It doesn't work, he keeps pushing me. I try to bump start it and it's so muddy and slick that the rear tire won't grab. Then there's like this small patch of, Ironman in the parking lot where they use all this like crushed up like asphalt and stuff. So, there's like a patch of that where they're storing it. And we go over to there and I bump start it on that gravel, dude, the thing fires! And we're like freaking out, I'm just revving the bike to the moon, trying to clear it all out, just revving it, revving, keeping it rev to not stall it. I go back into the woods where we were working on the bike. I go to put my air filter in, which I probably threw in the mud. It's so muddy and dirty. And luckily there's this other kid, Will Stephen Piper, an A rider, who pulled up. He parked, and he's like, “Dude, just take my air filter!” He's like, “I don't want to destroy my bike. I don't want to race this.” And he takes his airbox cover off and his air filters like fresh, brand new. We're like, “No way.” So, I take off, I go again and maybe like five or six turns later, there's my mechanic! I'm like, you gotta be kidding me! And then I go a little, I go a little further and then there's Antti [Team Manager], and he yells at me, stops me, and he has an air filter. So, we changed the air filter and it's funny because then after the race, Antti’s like, “Your air filter was brand new!” I'm like, “Yeah, well, we stole it from another kid's bike!”

Next thing I know, I go through the finish line and I'm in like 94th or something. Also, I guess a funny thing, as we're working on my bike trying to get it started every Yamaha that passes me, we're like, “Was that Stu? Was that Stu?” We're all just like trying to figure everything out. And yeah, I guess Stu, they finally got his bike running too, and he goes through the finish like a minute or less behind me. It's just crazy how we ended up being like the same! I think I crawled my way back to like 4th XC 19th overall. Come the end of the race. And it was gnarly. The race was so crazy, like 50 people were dropping out. And you're literally crossing these water sections, these rivers. The last lap, I got off my bike. They’re like “you gotta get off your bike, we're pushing it through.” So, you’re keeping it running, and the water's rushing so hard that I remember one of the mechanics, Jamison from Texas, he like trips or something and he's underwater blowing bubbles and he's getting like drawn away down the creek and the water's so high I'm pushing my bike across that it starts floating. It's like the craziest thing!