2026 Pro Motocross Tickets Now on Sale

The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship is just about a month away from the season-opening round, the Anaheim 1 Supercross. With tickets for all 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross already on sale, tickets for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship are now on sale as well.

Below is the release announcing Pro Motocross tickets now on sale.

Note, there is a SMX Cyber Week deal on supercross tickets—up to 25% off—through December 7.

The wait is over! The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship schedule is set and Pro Motocross Championship tickets are now on sale for the 2026 season. Get ready to experience motocross like never before, snag your tickets today!

