2026 Pro Motocross Tickets Now on Sale
December 2, 2025, 5:00pm
The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship is just about a month away from the season-opening round, the Anaheim 1 Supercross. With tickets for all 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross already on sale, tickets for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship are now on sale as well.
Below is the release announcing Pro Motocross tickets now on sale.
Note, there is a SMX Cyber Week deal on supercross tickets—up to 25% off—through December 7.
The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship schedule is set and Pro Motocross Championship tickets are now on sale for the 2026 season.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
2026 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway (Pala) Saturday, May 304:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Saturday, June 64:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 134:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 204:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud Saturday, July 44:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 114:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 184:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 254:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 154:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 224:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman Saturday, August 294:00 PM