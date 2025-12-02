Officially Over: Jeffrey Herlings’ Time with KTM is Up

It is the end of an era for Jeffrey Herlings and Red Bull KTM over in Europe. The Dutchman latest contract has ended and his time with KTM is up. Herlings and KTM are one of the longest paired rider/team/bike duos in recent history, with Herlings joining the factory KTM effort in 2010 at just 15 years old. Since then, he amassed a lot of success, first in the MX2 Class of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) before making the jump to the premier class in 2017. In total, Herlings has five titles: three in MX2 and two in MXGP. He is also the most winningest rider in MXGP history with 112 total GP overall wins between the two classes.

Herlings is expected to sign with Honda HRC MXGP, where he will race alongside two-time MX2 Champion and two-time 250SX East Division Champion Tom Vialle. Vialle's Honda deal has been announced.

The following press release is from KTM Europe:

Jeffrey Herlings: An appreciation of a memorable MXGP alliance

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing wishes to thank and extend best wishes to five-times FIM World Champion Jeffrey Herlings as the 16-year association between the team and the Dutchman reaches a close.

Herlings was drafted into the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team as a precarious 15-year-old in 2010. His talent and desire were immediately evident as he grabbed his first MX2 Grand Prix podium in only his second outing in Italy and then won for the first time in The Netherlands two weeks later. It was the beginnings of a formidable partnership, not only with team staff that mostly remained by his side for the rest of his KTM career but also the KTM 250 SX-F.

Herlings would claim 61 of his current record total of 112 Grand Prix wins (all of which earned with Red Bull KTM SX-F technology) with the quarter-litre bike and thanks to titles in 2012, 2013 and 2016 is the most decorated KTM racer in the history of the category. The Dutchman would move to the premier MXGP class in 2017 and although his career would be interrupted by injury he scooped two more championships, in 2018 and 2021, and won at least one GP with the KTM 450 SX-F every season he was active.

As well as his MXGP acclaim, Jeffrey owned races in the AMA Pro National Motocross series and domestic motocross titles in his homeland and the UK. He has also been repeatedly victorious at the FIM Motocross of Nations. Herlings is KTM’s second-most decorated FIM Motocross world champion and rightfully holds a special place in the firm’s prolific racing history.

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director:

“It was a big pleasure to watch a generational talent like this boy grow and develop with us. Jeffrey always did things his own way but we’ve hardly ever seen a racer work as hard and be so determined. There were highs and lows in this long 16-year journey for both of us, but Jeffrey is unique, and I’m happy that our Red Bull KTM orange was such a strong part in his story.”

Robert Jonas, KTM Director Offroad Racing: