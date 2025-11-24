Tough go over the weekend for Lux Turner. The Yamaha rider had won the first three rounds of the SX2 (250cc) Class of the Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship before a qualifying crash at the AUS-X Open at Marvel Stadium. Turner went for a wild ride in the whoops, going over the berm, into and over the net in the turn before slamming down. He was not able to return to the track for the motos and dropped to third in the standings by the end of the night as just one round remains in the five-round championship.

You can watch the crash in the video below.