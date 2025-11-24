Lux Turner Injured in Qualifying at AUS-X Open
Tough go over the weekend for Lux Turner. The Yamaha rider had won the first three rounds of the SX2 (250cc) Class of the Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship before a qualifying crash at the AUS-X Open at Marvel Stadium. Turner went for a wild ride in the whoops, going over the berm, into and over the net in the turn before slamming down. He was not able to return to the track for the motos and dropped to third in the standings by the end of the night as just one round remains in the five-round championship.
You can watch the crash in the video below.
Turner posted an updated on his Instagram story:
"Justin giving an update... going in Monday morning to see what the damage is but most importantly I'm safe and healthy. Thank you everyone for reaching it truly means so much"
After racing with the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team for the previous two years, Turner is set to race with the Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha in the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).