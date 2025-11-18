We saw Antonio Cairoli debut the Desmo450 MX in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) back in 2024, then he also debuted the machine in the United States of America in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer (RedBud and Spring Creek). But 2026 will be the first full year of U.S. AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SMX Playoffs racing for the Italian brand. In a busy off-season heading into the new year, this Ducati team will be one of the several stories to follow when the gates drop January 10, 2026 in Angel Stadium.

The following press release is from the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team:

Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Officially Set to Take on the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Season with Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis.

Corona, CA – After months of anticipation, Troy Lee Designs, Red Bull, and Ducati Corse Off-Road are proud to officially announce the launch of their factory race team, set to make its long-awaited debut with Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis.

What began as a conversation between two passionate racing visionaries, Troy Lee and Paolo Ciabatti, has evolved into a full-scale factory effort as Ducati embarks on its first U.S. Supercross campaign.

Carrying the banner into this new chapter will be a powerful rider lineup. Longtime Troy Lee Designs premier athlete Justin “BAM BAM” Barcia returns with momentum after a strong 2025 campaign, where he earned four Top 5 finishes and twenty Top 10 finishes, despite missing seven rounds due to injury. Known for his aggressive riding style and electric fan following, Barcia is eager to unleash the Ducati Desmo450 MX under the factory tent.

“I am absolutely amped to be joining the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team,” said Justin Barcia. “It’s exciting to be back with the TLD crew and reunite with so many familiar faces I’ve shared great memories with. This is a fantastic opportunity and I’m ready to learn, push the new bike, and fight for podiums and race wins.

Joining Barcia is Dylan Ferrandis, a former 250 Supercross and 450 Motocross Champion whose raw speed and technical precision have earned him a respected reputation in the sport. Known for his relentless work ethic and championship pedigree, Ferrandis brings serious depth to Ducati’s debut season effort.

“I’m very happy for the opportunity to race Ducati’s first season in the U.S.,” said Dylan Ferrandis. “It’s such an iconic brand, and I’m stoked to be reunited with Troy Lee Designs – they were one of my first sponsors back in my 85cc days in Europe. The bike feels incredible, and with the team, Factory Connection, and everyone involved, I have no doubt we can achieve great results.”