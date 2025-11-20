Key Insights from RFN’s Roundtable on Electric Off-Roading at EICMA 2025
Milan, Italy — During EICMA 2025, RFN, an innovative brand incubated by Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd., emerged as a leading dirt bike manufacturer in the premium electric off-road vehicle sector. The company organized a groundbreaking roundtable discussion titled “Beyond Performance, Infinite Control.” This event served as a collaborative forum for key dealers from France, Austria, and the UK, alongside notable professional racers Benni and Tommy. Together, they delved into the technological shifts reshaping electric off-road vehicles and the evolving philosophy of control and rider experience in this dynamic industry.
A Paradigm Shift in Riding Experience
The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as RFN introduced the Warrior Race, their innovative concept model, recognized as the world’s first intelligent electric off-road racing platform. The discussion emphasized the redefinition of control within electric off-road riding. “Control transcends the mere aspect of speed; it’s about establishing a profound connection with the motorcycle,” an RFN spokesperson highlighted. This viewpoint challenges conventional wisdom about performance, indicating that the future of electric off-roading hinges on the intricate relationship between rider and machine.
Unveiling Cutting-Edge Technology
At the core of the Warrior Race lies the E-RACE DRIVE PRO system, enhanced by the APP Cloud Intelligent Management Platform. This proprietary system supports real-time ride data logging and adaptive tuning, empowering riders with unparalleled control and allowing immediate feedback and adjustments to the bike's performance.
The Warrior Race operates with a displacement power of 460V and boasts a maximum power output of 60 kW (81 hp) along with an impressive 1080 Nm of torque, ensuring outstanding acceleration and off-road capabilities. “Imagine having a co-pilot that anticipates your every action,” one RFN engineer described. This transformative approach to control elevates the riding experience, positioning the bike as a valuable companion rather than just a mode of transport.
Key Specifications of the Warrior Race
The RFN Warrior Race exemplifies a commitment to technological advancement in the electric off-road market, characterized by the following key specifications:
Power: 81 horsepower, delivering robust acceleration and exceptional performance across various terrains.
Torque: 1080 Nm, ensuring explosive off-road capabilities adept at tackling steep inclines and rugged landscapes.
Weight: A competitive 108 kg, enhancing maneuverability and control while reducing fatigue during extended rides.
Rapid Battery Swapping: Equipped with a quick swappable 7 kWh lithium battery module that allows for battery changes in just 1 minute, enabling longer rides without downtime.
Vehicle-Charger Collaboration: Supports a fast-charging protocol, facilitating efficient charging at EV stations.
Insights from Professional Racers
Professional racers Benni and Tommy offered insights that added considerable weight to RFN’s vision. Benni shared, “Riding the Warrior Race is unlike anything I’ve experienced; it feels like an extension of my own body. The bike doesn’t just respond; it anticipates my actions, truly embodying the idea of ‘Infinite Control.’”
Tommy noted, “With conventional bikes, you rely on sound and feel; with the Warrior Race, it’s a different sensory experience. The precision of the feedback is incredible—it allows me to navigate challenging terrains with confidence.” Their experiences underscore the Warrior Race's revolutionary impact on rider confidence and performance.
Dealer Insights: Navigating Consumer Expectations
The roundtable also welcomed diverse dealers who shared their observations regarding consumer behavior. A dealer from France pointed out that control is not only viewed as a performance metric but also critical to safety. “For our clientele, feeling in control fosters trust in the vehicle. RFN's integration of professional-grade control into everyday riding is essential for broader acceptance,” he explained.
A UK dealer highlighted the appeal of the Warrior Race’s design, particularly to younger riders. “The fusion of Eastern philosophy with Western technology creates a distinct identity for the bike. It connects with the values of the new generation of riders who seek both performance and style,” he added.
An Austrian dealer remarked, “The concept of ‘Infinite Control’ extends beyond a marketing angle; it fosters a lasting bond between the brand and its customers.” This sentiment illustrates the increasing importance of emotional engagement in consumer decision-making, especially within the electric vehicle sector.
RFN’s Vision: Control as a Cultural Narrative
In her closing remarks, RFN's Chairwoman articulated a vision for the brand that goes beyond mere product offerings. “Control is not about dominating the bike; it’s about achieving harmony between the rider and the machine,” she stated. This idea resonates with Eastern philosophies that emphasize balance, positioning RFN as an innovative brand set to redefine the cultural narrative of electric off-road riding.
“Through our technology and design, we aspire to make control a reflection of speed and human experience,” she continued. The RFN Warrior Race is envisioned not only as a technological advancement but as a symbol of a new ethos in electric racing.
Industry Trends: Emphasizing Intelligent Control
The roundtable agreement signified a major industry shift; the competition in electric off-road vehicles is now focusing on intelligent tuning and ergonomics rather than just power and speed. Key components like AI sensing, regenerative energy management, and advanced connectivity are set to shape the future of electric riding.
With the Warrior Race, RFN is at the forefront of this evolution, heralding what is called the Smart Off-Road Era. This innovative framework combines cutting-edge technology with a user-centric approach, raising industry standards and demonstrating how innovation enhances both rider satisfaction and performance.
Conclusion: Redefining Control
The RFN Warrior Race is more than a mere electric off-road motorcycle; it embodies a philosophy for riders who cherish harmony and interaction with their machines. RFN is committed to producing wholesale dirt bikes that offer superior performance and safety for riders at all levels. By redefining control as an art form, RFN encourages riders to forge a deeper connection with their vehicles, fundamentally transforming the essence of riding.
RFN Warrior Race — Beyond Control. Master the Ride.
This roundtable at EICMA 2025 represents a pivotal moment in shaping the future of electric off-road riding, paving the way for ongoing innovations that will inspire and resonate with riders worldwide.
