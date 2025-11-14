Official: Landen Gordon Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

And Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has signed another rider! Amateur Landen Gordon is the newest member of the factory Yamaha squad, following several years with the Team Green Kawasaki program. Gordon has been linked to this team for several months now, especially after his trainer Wil Hahn became the 250 team general manager back in May. Now, the move is finally official.

Gordon finished second in the SMX Next - Supercross championship finale in Pennsylvania back in April, then second overall in 250 Pro Sport and fourth overall in Open Pro Sport at the the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August. His final moto at the Ranch was his final ride with Kawasaki, before he made the jump to the Star program.

The California native now joins the recent but long list of Star Racing riders to have their photo taken in front of the often-seen white wall in their shipping and receiving room at the team's facility.

Gordon is set to race the SMX Next championships in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs.

Below is the announcement, courtesy of a Yamaha Instagram post.