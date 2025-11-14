Results Archive
How to Watch Paris SX and World Supercross Canadian GP

November 14, 2025, 8:00am
Nanterre, France Paris SupercrossParis Supercross

This weekend, the 42nd Paris Supercross will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The Paris Supercross is the longest-running overseas supercross event in the history of the sport. If you missed it, read about the history of the Paris SX.

Both nights (Saturday and Sunday) will be broadcasted live via MXGP-TV. An MXGP-TV weekend pass of the Paris SX is just $23 USD and will show both days live.

Saturday's broadcast will start at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific. On Sunday, the broadcast will start at 7 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m. Pacific.

You can also watch the replay of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 events with that pass as well!

Get your MXGP-TV Paris SX weekend pass now!

The second round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Canadian GP in BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. 

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 9:30 p.m. Eastern/6:30 p.m. Pacific.

TV | Online Schedule

Paris SX

Paris Supercross November TV & Streaming Schedule

WSX

WSX Canadian GP WSX TV & Streaming Schedule

Live Timing

Paris SX

Paris SX Live Timing Page 

WSX

WSX Live Timing Page

Other Links

Paris SX

Paris SX Website

Full Paris SX Entry List

Racer X Paris SX Content

Racer X Paris SX Race Page

WSX

WSX Website

Full WSX Entry Lists

Racer X WSX Content

Racer X Canadian GP Race Page

Weekend Schedule

Paris SX

Times local to Paris, France (Central European Standard Time). Provisional program

Saturday, November 15

2:00 PM – Hall opens
2:00 PM – SX2 Free Practice / 12 min
2:15 PM – SX1 Free Practice / 12 min
2:42 PM – Junior Time Trials / 10 min
2:55 PM – SX2 Qualifying Session / 10 min
3:10 PM – SX1 Qualifying / 10 min
3:35 PM – French SX Tour Junior Championship Final / 8 min + 1 lap
4:00 PM – Autograph Session for FMX, SX1, and SX2 Riders / 30 min
5:15 PM – Runway visit / 30 min

7:00 PM – Show begins
7:25 PM – Heat 1 SX2 / 5 min + 1 lap
7:36 PM – Superpole SX1
7:49 p.m. – Round 1 SX1 / 8 mins + 1 lap
8:02 PM – FMX Session
8:22 PM – Intermission / 10 min 
8:38 p.m. – Round 2 SX2 / 5 mins + 1 lap
8:48 p.m. – Round 2 SX1 / 8 mins + 1 lap
9:08 PM – SX2 Superpole
9:14 PM – FMX Session / 12 min
9:38 PM – Intermission / 10 min
9:54 p.m. – SX2 Final / 9 mins + 1 lap
10:11 PM SX1 Final / 13 min + 1 lap

Sunday, November 16

10:30 AM – The hall opens to the public
10:30 AM – SX2 Qualifying Session / 15 min
10:50 AM – SX1 Qualifying Session / 15 min
11:15 AM – French SX Tour Junior Championship Final / 8 min + 1 lap
11:35 AM – Autograph Session for FMX, SX1, and SX2 Riders / 40 min
12:30 PM – Track visit / 30 min

2:00 PM – Show begins
2:25 p.m. – SX2 Inter round / 5 mins + 1 lap
2:36 PM – Superpole SX1
2:49 p.m. – SX1 round / 8 mins + 1 lap
3:02 PM – FMX Session
3:22 PM – Intermission
3:38 p.m. – Sprint 2 SX2 round / 5 mins + 1 lap
3:48 p.m. – Sprint 2 SX1 round / 8 mins + 1 lap
4:08 PM – SX2 Superpole
4:14 PM – FMX Session
4:38 PM – Intermission
4:54 p.m. – SX2 Final / 9 mins + 1 lap
5:11 p.m. – SX1 Final / 13min + 1 lap

WSX

Times local to Vancouver, Canada. (Pacific time zone).

Time | Activity

13:00 | Fan Zone Opens [Free Entry]
13:00 | SX2 Rider Autograph Session [45 minutes]
13:45 | SX1 Rider Autograph Session [45 minutes]
15:30 | Early Entry Gates Open [For Early Entry Ticket Holders]

On-Track
15:40 | SX2 Practice
15:55 | SX1 Practice
16:10 | SX2 Qualifying
16:25 | SX1 Qualifying
16:40 | SX2 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
16:48 | SX1 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]

17:00 | Main Gates Open
18:00 | Official Show Opening
18:38 | SX2 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
18:55 | SX1 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
19:20 | SX2 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
19:37 | SX1 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
20:04 | SX2 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
20:22 | SX2 Podium Presentation
20:33 | SX1 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
20:54 | SX1 Podium Presentation
20:59 | Canadian GP Concludes
*Schedule subject to change without notice

Track Map

Paris SX

2025 Championship Standings

WSX

SX1 Championship

SX2 Championship

2024 Paris SX Results

King of Paris and Prince of Paris Results

Main image courtesy of WSX

New stories have been posted