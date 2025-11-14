This weekend, the 42nd Paris Supercross will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The Paris Supercross is the longest-running overseas supercross event in the history of the sport. If you missed it, read about the history of the Paris SX.
Both nights (Saturday and Sunday) will be broadcasted live via MXGP-TV. An MXGP-TV weekend pass of the Paris SX is just $23 USD and will show both days live.
Saturday's broadcast will start at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific. On Sunday, the broadcast will start at 7 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m. Pacific.
You can also watch the replay of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 events with that pass as well!
Get your MXGP-TV Paris SX weekend pass now!
The second round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Canadian GP in BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.
You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 9:30 p.m. Eastern/6:30 p.m. Pacific.
TV | Online Schedule
Paris SX
- Paris SX
Paris Supercross42nd Edition
Saturday, November 15
WSX
- WSX
WSX Canadian GPSaturday, November 15
Live Timing
Paris SX
WSX
Other Links
Paris SX
WSX
Weekend Schedule
Paris SX
Times local to Paris, France (Central European Standard Time). Provisional program
Saturday, November 15
2:00 PM – Hall opens
2:00 PM – SX2 Free Practice / 12 min
2:15 PM – SX1 Free Practice / 12 min
2:42 PM – Junior Time Trials / 10 min
2:55 PM – SX2 Qualifying Session / 10 min
3:10 PM – SX1 Qualifying / 10 min
3:35 PM – French SX Tour Junior Championship Final / 8 min + 1 lap
4:00 PM – Autograph Session for FMX, SX1, and SX2 Riders / 30 min
5:15 PM – Runway visit / 30 min
7:00 PM – Show begins
7:25 PM – Heat 1 SX2 / 5 min + 1 lap
7:36 PM – Superpole SX1
7:49 p.m. – Round 1 SX1 / 8 mins + 1 lap
8:02 PM – FMX Session
8:22 PM – Intermission / 10 min
8:38 p.m. – Round 2 SX2 / 5 mins + 1 lap
8:48 p.m. – Round 2 SX1 / 8 mins + 1 lap
9:08 PM – SX2 Superpole
9:14 PM – FMX Session / 12 min
9:38 PM – Intermission / 10 min
9:54 p.m. – SX2 Final / 9 mins + 1 lap
10:11 PM SX1 Final / 13 min + 1 lap
Sunday, November 16
10:30 AM – The hall opens to the public
10:30 AM – SX2 Qualifying Session / 15 min
10:50 AM – SX1 Qualifying Session / 15 min
11:15 AM – French SX Tour Junior Championship Final / 8 min + 1 lap
11:35 AM – Autograph Session for FMX, SX1, and SX2 Riders / 40 min
12:30 PM – Track visit / 30 min
2:00 PM – Show begins
2:25 p.m. – SX2 Inter round / 5 mins + 1 lap
2:36 PM – Superpole SX1
2:49 p.m. – SX1 round / 8 mins + 1 lap
3:02 PM – FMX Session
3:22 PM – Intermission
3:38 p.m. – Sprint 2 SX2 round / 5 mins + 1 lap
3:48 p.m. – Sprint 2 SX1 round / 8 mins + 1 lap
4:08 PM – SX2 Superpole
4:14 PM – FMX Session
4:38 PM – Intermission
4:54 p.m. – SX2 Final / 9 mins + 1 lap
5:11 p.m. – SX1 Final / 13min + 1 lap
WSX
Times local to Vancouver, Canada. (Pacific time zone).
Time | Activity
13:00 | Fan Zone Opens [Free Entry]
13:00 | SX2 Rider Autograph Session [45 minutes]
13:45 | SX1 Rider Autograph Session [45 minutes]
15:30 | Early Entry Gates Open [For Early Entry Ticket Holders]
On-Track
15:40 | SX2 Practice
15:55 | SX1 Practice
16:10 | SX2 Qualifying
16:25 | SX1 Qualifying
16:40 | SX2 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
16:48 | SX1 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
17:00 | Main Gates Open
18:00 | Official Show Opening
18:38 | SX2 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
18:55 | SX1 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
19:20 | SX2 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
19:37 | SX1 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
20:04 | SX2 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
20:22 | SX2 Podium Presentation
20:33 | SX1 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
20:54 | SX1 Podium Presentation
20:59 | Canadian GP Concludes
*Schedule subject to change without notice
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Track Map
Paris SX
2025 Championship Standings
WSX
SX1 Championship
SX2 Championship
2024 Paris SX Results
King of Paris and Prince of Paris Results
Main image courtesy of WSX