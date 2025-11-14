This weekend, the 42nd Paris Supercross will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The Paris Supercross is the longest-running overseas supercross event in the history of the sport. If you missed it, read about the history of the Paris SX.

Both nights (Saturday and Sunday) will be broadcasted live via MXGP-TV. An MXGP-TV weekend pass of the Paris SX is just $23 USD and will show both days live.

Saturday's broadcast will start at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific. On Sunday, the broadcast will start at 7 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m. Pacific.

You can also watch the replay of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 events with that pass as well!

The second round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Canadian GP in BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 9:30 p.m. Eastern/6:30 p.m. Pacific.

Paris SX