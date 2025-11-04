42nd Paris SX: Entry Lists, Track Map, TV Broadcast Set for November 15 and 16 Event

The future is also in Paris!

SX1 is the main class at Paris but the organisers always offer the youngest riders the opportunity to race in the SX2 class, and this year the Junior 125 have also been invited! Paris will hold the penultimate round of the SX2 French Tour with the best riders in the standings (Calvin Fonvieille, Mathys Boisrame, Jules Pietre, American Kelena Humphrey, etc…) and a few ‘wild cards’ such as Australians Jake Cannon and Luke Clout or German Carl Ostermann. The third and final category will be the Junior class, and for sure many fans will enjoy hearing the 125 bikes in the Arena! Yannis Lopez, unbeaten in the six rounds of the Junior championship to date, will be the youngster to beat in this class, with the top ten riders of the series behind the gate plus a special guest - 85cc rider Tim Lopes, who just turned thirteen this summer - who will jump on a 125 for the first time. Of course there will be a number of FMX sessions each day, as well as further entertainment on track.

Entry Lists

Note: list as of October 28, 2025

CATÉGORIE SX1

#1 Cooper Webb (USA – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing)

#15 Jess Pettis (CDN – Yamaha VHR)

#16 Tom Vialle (F - X)

#18 Jett Lawrence (AUS – American Honda)

#27 Malcolm Stewart (USA – Husqvarna Factory Rockstar Energy)

#31 Adrien Malaval (F – Yamaha TMX)

#53 Romain Pape (F – Yamaha VHR)

#72 Lucas Imbert (F – HONDA Suttel)

#85 Cédric SOUBEYRAS (F – Honda MB)

#86 Mitchell Harrison (USA - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum)

#91 Paul Haberland (D – Honda Waldman)

#96 Hunter Lawrence (AUS – American Honda)

#103 Scotty Verhaeghe (F – Yamaha VHR)

#137 Adrien Escoffier (F – Yamaha)

#384 Lorenzo Camporese (I – Kawasaki)

#692 Ander Valentin – LASHERAS (SP – Yamaha)

CATEGORIE SX2 CHAMPIONNAT DE FRANCE SX TOUR

#3 Jake Cannon (AUS - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum) wild card

#4 Luke Clout (AUS - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum) wild card

#11 Calvin Fonvieille (F – KTM TMX)

#22 Mickaël LAMARQUE (F – KTM)

#27 Hugo Manzato (F – Husqvarna)

#62 Kelena HUMPHREY (USA – Stark Future)

#96 Carl OSTERMANN (D – Husqvarna) wild card

#172 Mathys BOISRAMÉ (F – 737 Performance KTM)

#259 Julien LEBEAU (F – Triumph) wild card

#335 Enzo POLIAS (F – Husqvarna) wild card

#388 Andrea BONIFACIO (I – Husqvarna)

#389 Jules Pietre (F-Yamaha TMX)

#505 Dorian KOCH (F - Husqvarna)

#606 Killian Vincent (F – Kawasaki)

#744 Saad Soulimani (MAR – TM)

#900 Paul Bloy (D – Triumph)

#945 Anthony Bourdon (F – Honda SR Motoblouz ) wild card

#963 Cyril ELSENER (CH – KTM)

CATÉGORIE JUNIORS CHAMPIONNAT DE France SX TOUR

#21 Paul MAIGNE (F – KTM)

#51 Levano BIONDI (F – Yamaha)

#66 Yannis LOPEZ (F – Husqvarna RID)

#85 Tim LOPES (F – Kawasaki Bud Racing) wild card

#214 Léo DISS-FENARD (F – KTM)

#241 Noa HOUQUE (F – KTM)

#314 Wesley SUTEAU (F – KTM)

#373 Steeve BOUVEYRON (F – Yamaha)

#518 Tim FORTANIER (F – Yamaha)

#613 Lony FERRER (F – KTM)

#939 Lucas MAS (F – Yamaha)

CATEGORIE FMX

Julien VANSTIPPEN (Belgique – Monster Energy Yamaha)

Rob ADELBERG (Australie – Rockstar Energy)

Andreu LACONDEGUY (Espagne – Monster Fox)

Nicolas TEXIER (France)

More informations

The programme is similar each day, with three races – and the super-pole session – for the SX1 and SX2 riders, and a race – just after the practice sessions – for the Junior class.

Saturday night is already a sellout but tickets for Sunday (gates opening at 10AM for practice, ending at 5.45PM) are still available at (https://www.supercrossparis.com/billetterie/ ).

Also, the race will be broadcast live, on pay-per-view, at MXGP-TV (https://www.mxgp-tv.com/home), hosted by Paul Malin with guest appearances from Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas.