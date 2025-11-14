The crowded off-season schedule of races has finally runneth over, as there simply aren’t enough free weekends for every race to get a Saturday to itself. With legacy off-season races like Paris joined by series like FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and the popular Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship (which includes the AUS-X Open), there’s not much wiggle room on the calendar. The result? Two double header weekends to come, starting with this one, where WSX and the Paris Supercross run at the same time. Later in November, WSX and Australian Supercross will each hold races at the same time, in two different parts of Australia. WSX and Australian Supercross are no longer connected, by the way.

As for this weekend, there’s much to watch. The Paris Supercross is the original off-season international supercross, and it’s going as strong as ever into its 42nd year. Hunter and Jett Lawrence will tangle with Cooper Webb this year, as they have for the last few years. Jett dominated last year’s event until one crash led to his un doing and Webb grabbed the overall. Is that not the perfect Cooper Webb sneaky way to win? The Lawrences and Webb will be joined by Malcolm Stewart, and Tom Vialle will make his 450 debut on a Honda, which should get the French fans going.

You can watch the Paris event, which races both Saturday and Sunday, via MXGP-TV. Paul Malin and our own Jason Thomas will call the action, we’ve posted all the viewing information for Paris and Vancouver. We’ve also got Tom Journet and Steve Matthes on the ground covering it. Matthes always goes and Tom speaks French so some things are just meant to be.

Get your MXGP-TV Paris SX weekend pass now