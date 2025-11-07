The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) beings this weekend with the Buenos Aires City GP in Argentina. Check out a few storylines to watch heading into the opening round of the five-round season.
The Big Names
There are a ton of big-name athletes competing this weekend. In SX1 we will have: Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Justin Cooper (wild card), Haiden Deegan (wild card), Joey Savatgy, Christian Craig, Justin Hill, and more will all be at this weekend’s opener. In SX2, we will see: Max Anstie, Shane McElrath, Coty Schock, Kyle Peters, Enzo Lopes, Cullin Park, Kyle Chisholm, Cole Thompson, and more. These strong fields should be fun to watch.
You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
Deegan’s Debuts
Deegan has eyes on him each and every weekend he races, and this weekend is no different. But there will be extra attention on the second-generation rider, as he makes his 450 debut at the Buenos Aires City GP. He is just a wild card, so he has no team affiliation, but he will also be racing the Australian GP in late November. And not only will it be Deegan’s 450 debut, but it will be his first race in his head-to-toe Fox Racing kit. Is Deegan ready to be a legitimate 450 podium threat/race winner?
It’s Electric
This weekend, for the first time ever we will see the Stark Varg all-electric motorcycle face off against traditional gas-powered machines for the first time. This will be a historic move in the sport’s history.
According to a WSX release is early September, the power will be limited for both classes. The statement read:
“The rules specify a weight limit (minimum 117 kg), wheelbase (minimum 1450 mm), maximum battery power (54 kW for SX1, 44 kW for SX2), along with small tolerances and the requirement for specific data-logging equipment and sensors to monitor compliance.”
Read here for more on the specifics of the regulations.
Another thing to watch is the rider lineup for the Stark team. Vince Friese and Jorge Zaragoza will contest the SX1 (450cc) division and in SX2 Michael Hicks and Lance Kobusch will race. How will the face off with electric vs gas bikes go?
Main image courtesy of WSX