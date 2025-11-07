Kris Keefer and company head to Glen Helen Raceway to test the new 2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX. How good is this bike right out of the box? While it may need some slight adjustments for maximum comfort, you might be surprised with how good the stock bike is brand new. Watch as Keefer and his crew break down what the machine does well and where it could be improved. Said Steve Matthes: "It's a very smooth riding bike right out of the box."

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX Stills