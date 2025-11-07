The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) begins this weekend with the Buenos Aires City GP in Argentina. The first round of the five-round series takes place Saturday, November 8, at the Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
TV | Online Schedule
- WSX
WSX Buenos Aires City GPSaturday, November 8
Live Timing
The WSX team said live timing will be available on race day on the WSX homepage here: worldsupercrosschampionship.com.
Other Links
Racer X Buenos Aires City GP Race Page
Weekend Schedule
Times local to Buenos Aires City, Argentina (Argentina Standard Time) – two hours ahead of Eastern U.S. time zone.
Time | Activity
13:00 | GATES OPEN [All Ticket Holders]
On-Track
14:35 | SX2 Practice
14:55 | SX1 Practice
15:15 | 50cc Junior Practice
In The Fanzone
16:00 | SX2 Rider Autograph Session [45 minutes]
16:45 | SX1 Rider Autograph Session [45 minutes]
On-Track
18:05 | SX2 Practice
18:20 | SX1 Practice
18:35 | SX2 Qualifying
18:50 | SX1 Qualifying
19:16 | SX2 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
19:24 | SX1 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
20:10 | 50cc Junior Race Final [8 minutes + 1 Lap]
20:35 | Official Show Opening
21:08 | SX2 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
21:25 | SX1 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
21:50 | SX2 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
22:07 | SX1 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
22:32 | SX2 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
22:50 | SX2 Podium Presentation
23:00 | SX1 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
23:18 | SX1 Podium Presentation
23:25 | Buenos Aires City GP Concludes
*Schedule subject to change without notice
Main image courtesy of WSX