Overall Race Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Lewis Phillips on Moto Media in MXGP vs USA, Jorge Prado, Chase Sexton, and More

November 7, 2025, 4:30pm

Vital MX’s Lewis Phillips sits down with me for a chat about moto media in MXGP vs USA, his two years in America, PR people for the teams, Jorge Prado corner, of course Chase Sexton, and more.

Listen below or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

