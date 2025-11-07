Kailub Russell's Garage Broken Into:

Kailub Russell posted an Instagram video this morning, saying his garage was broken into overnight and 17 total motorcycles were taken. He and his family are all safe, but all of his current AmPro Yamaha race bikes, as well as his championship KTM machines are all gone. The eight-time Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Champion said he posted a bike for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but a friend recommended deleting it since he knew someone had been robbed following a similar post. Russell said he deleted the post and when his family woke up this morning, his wife saw the garage completely empty.

Russell and his family had just gotten back from the JNCC event over in Japan several days ago. Be on the lookout for these bikes in the North Carolina area - full listen of bikes taken is below.