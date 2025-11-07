Kailub Russell's Garage Broken Into: "I had 17 motorcycles stolen in the middle of the night"
Kailub Russell posted an Instagram video this morning, saying his garage was broken into overnight and 17 total motorcycles were taken. He and his family are all safe, but all of his current AmPro Yamaha race bikes, as well as his championship KTM machines are all gone. The eight-time Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Champion said he posted a bike for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but a friend recommended deleting it since he knew someone had been robbed following a similar post. Russell said he deleted the post and when his family woke up this morning, his wife saw the garage completely empty.
Russell and his family had just gotten back from the JNCC event over in Japan several days ago. Be on the lookout for these bikes in the North Carolina area - full listen of bikes taken is below.
"Attention everyone 🚨
Kailub Russell’s home shop was robbed last night in North Carolina. 17 motorcycles were stolen from new bikes, to family bike and all of his championship bikes. Together as the entire motorcycle community, please keep your eyes open for anything and any information please contact the authorities, or Russell family 💪 @kr_557"
"Here’s a list of the bikes taken. The majority were championship bikes that are easily identifiable. Only two had empty motors. A couple had empty suspension with just springs inside.
2010 ktm 250xc-f XC-2 championship bike
2013 ktm 350-xcf
2014 ktm 350-xcf
2015 ktm 350xc-f
2015 ktm 250 sx-f factory edition
2016 ktm 350-xcf
2017 ktm 350 xcf
2018 ktm 350 xcf
2019 ktm 350 xcf
2020 ktm 350 xcf
2020 ktm 350 xcf Kailub Russell edition
2017 klx 110 (looks just like my 2020 championship bike
2 2025 yz65’s
2025 yzfx 250f
2025 Yz 450 f
2025 cobra jr 50"