Prado has had significant changes to his program in the last two years. After two MX2 titles and two MXGP titles over in the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe, the Spanish native signed a three-year deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Unfortunately, he only made two rounds of 450SX until a qualifying crash re-injured a shoulder injury from previous years, requiring surgery and sidelining him until the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Prado had high expectations for his first season of Pro Motocross in the USA, and rightfully so.
But things did not work out as he thought they would. Then, the relationship with Kawasaki became tainted when his effort was in question towards the end of the summer. Prado sat out of the SMX Playoffs and in mid-October Kawasaki released him from his contract after just one year. Yesterday, Prado was officially introduced as a new member of the Red Bull KTM program alongside Tomac and Plessinger.
Prado raced his entire MX2 career with KTM then made the switch to the switch to the GasGas MXGP effort ahead of his third full 450 season in 2022. He then won the title in 2023 and 2024. So, the question became could Prado return to his MXGP form now that he is on familiar equipment? Yesterday, Prado told Cudby the ’26 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition bike is essentially the same GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition he raced to the 2024 MXGP title.
“Well, the difference between the bike that I raced back in ‘24 [MXGP] compared to the bike we are racing right now here, it's pretty much nothing,” Prado said. “I actually rode with this bike outdoors one day and it felt exactly like my bike I raced back in ’24. So, yeah, we could even put my suspension setup from the World Championship into it and felt completely fine. So, yeah, the bike is really ready to race.”
He said training has gone well so far being back on orange.
“On this bike, I've been now for a few weeks riding supercross,” he said. “And I actually felt home right away, as soon as I jumped on it, it really felt right. So, yeah, very comfortable, very happy. Making progress every day, step by step and hopefully, make some more progress in the next two months to get ready for Anaheim.”
Where is his mentality at heading into the new season?
“I'm super motivated for ’26,” Prado said. “I have a great program behind me. I'm confident on myself, confident on my team and bike and I feel like I have all the tools to achieve my goals. So, yeah, very excited for the next year and hopefully we can achieve my goals.”
He continued on his return to KTM.
“It feels great to be back in KTM,” he said. “Feels right like feels home for me. This will be my 14th season racing for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. So, I've been always here. I've been always here. This here is where I belong and makes me happy to get this opportunity. Myself and KTM made a big effort to make this happen, so I really appreciate everything they did for me. And, yeah, can't wait to keep going with our story together and achieve more titles.”
The old saying is you are only as good as your last race. Can Prado reset the mantra around his 2025 season with a better 2026?
