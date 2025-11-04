Official: Tomac and Prado Join Plessinger and Beaumer to Complete 2026 Red Bull KTM Roster
Red Bull KTM is up next when it comes to 2026 roster announcements. Newcomers Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado will join Aaron Plessinger for the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
After four years with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing—including over 50 podiums and two titles—Tomac has now jumped to the factory KTM team. How will quickly will Tomac adapt to the steel frame after spending his entire pro career on aluminum frames?
As for Prado, he was locked into a three-year deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki until that relationship went south during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In October, Kawasaki announced Prado was released from his Monster Energy Kawasaki agreement, even though there were two years remaining on the deal. With Tom Vialle’s departure from the Red Bull KTM team, this opened up a spot for Prado. Prado won both of his MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship titles with GasGas, which is under the KTM Group, owned by Pierer Mobility AG). The big question is can Prado get back to his MXGP level now back on familiar equipment?
For 2026, the two will join Plessinger, who has been with Red Bull KTM since the 2022 season, had already signed a deal to return to the team back in May.
As far as the 250cc division, only Julien Beaumer is currently signed to the team. Beaumer is recovering after having surgery to address a burst fracture of his L3 vertebra, which he sustained during qualifying at the SMX Playoffs 1 round. The release states Beaumer is expected to race again at the earliest in Pro Motocross, which kicks off in late May.
KTM LAUNCHES HIGH-PROFILE 2026 SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING ROSTER AND NEW KTM FACTORY EDITION MACHINES
MURRIETA, Calif. – A reenergized Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team has formally been launched at RD Field – the official testing grounds of KTM North America, Inc. – today, where returning riders Aaron Plessinger and Julien Beaumer were introduced alongside newcomers Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado, who will collectively form the Orange Brigade lineup for the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season.
Plessinger (#7), Tomac (#3) and Prado (#26) will each be equipped with the latest generation KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION – also officially presented to media this morning – in the 450 Class across AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and the SMX post-season, while Beaumer (#13) has the new KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION at his disposal in the 250 division.
Previously confirmed in May, fan favorite Plessinger, 29, is remaining with Red Bull KTM through 2026, entering a fifth-straight term together and it's one that the Ohio native is eager to make count. After achieving five podiums in 450SX this season, including a second-career Main Event victory in Foxborough, 'The Cowboy' continues to excel on SMX's biggest stage.
Joining Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2026 will be legendary 32-year-old Tomac, who arrives as one of the most decorated athletes in the sport's history with four 450MX championships and two 450SX crowns to his name. Based out of Cortez, Colorado, he ranks second on the all-time Supercross premier class career wins list (53) and fourth outdoors (32), firmly establishing himself among the greats of SMX. He stood on top of the 450SX podium in San Diego this year prior to having his indoor campaign cut short, before recovering to finish third overall in both 450MX and 450SMX to complete the 2025 season. Notably, Tomac was also a graduate of the KTM Junior Supercross program at Phoenix in 2001.
Making a welcome homecoming to KTM in 2026 is four-time FIM Motocross World Champion Prado, the internationally credentialed Spaniard that previously made his mark with the group by winning a pair of championships in both MXGP (2023-2024) and MX2 (2018-2019). After first debuting in Supercross during 2024 with four 450SX appearances and claiming a career-high of P7, the 24-year-old enters the new year motivated to further define his career in the U.S. with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.
Headlining the team's 250 Class program as the sole representative next season is Beaumer, the teenager preparing for his third year with Red Bull KTM. At 19, Arizona prospect 'JuJu' claimed the AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and recorded a breakout first Supercross victory in San Diego on his way to second in the 250SX West standings this year but was injured during the SMX post-season. He remains fully focused on his ongoing recovery and will return to competition upon regaining 100 percent fitness.
Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:
"It's that time of year again when we start preparing for the upcoming season with new riders and bikes. We are really excited to continue working with Aaron and Julien for another season, while we also welcome both Eli and Jorge into the team for 2026. This year started strongly for Aaron, and after spending an extended period on the sidelines, he is focused on getting back to where he was. We are all looking forward to having 'The Cowboy' back at the races with the team – he is chomping at the bit to get going. In addition, it is always interesting to bring in a rider such as Eli, who we have raced against over the last decade and we've always looked for ways to beat him, but now we are focusing on how we can support him to win. I am confident that our team and all of the riders will benefit from his experience and maturity. Jorge, on the other hand, had been in the KTM family for a long time with a lot of success in Europe prior to this past season. He trained alongside our team at the beginning of 2024, so for us it is an opportunity to have him back where he feels most at home, and to help him achieve his goals in the United States. 'JuJu' is doing all that he can in his recovery, so even though there is still a long way to go and we don't expect him back until Pro Motocross, we know that he'll be competitive once he's in a position to do so, and we are supporting him every step of the way. Collectively, the team dynamic is really strong leading into the new year, everybody is quite familiar even if 50 percent of the rider lineup is new for next season. Right now, it's time to keep our heads down and to keep progressing leading into Anaheim 1, and we will be ready to go racing together come January."
2026 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION / KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION
The 2026 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs are ready to establish the reference point once more as the basis of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s sharp entry in the 2026 SMX World Championship. Equipped with its principal 2026 feature – new WP PRO COMPONENTS – riders will not find a more cost-efficient way to experience elevated, race-proven tech specs and premium performance.
Beyond the ferocious power from the class-leading, mass-centralized, compact engines and the light, hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frames and hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm, there’s race-bred detailing like CNC triple clamps, Brembo hydraulic clutch and Brembo brakes, ODI lock-on grips, wide, no-mud footrests, a Quickshifter, launch control and traction control. Not forgetting the Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) for even more set-up possibilities.
Next, the components and tuning of WP PRO COMPONENTS Suspension is included as standard. The WP XACT PRO 7548 front fork and WP XACT PRO 8950 shock mean the ultimate in suspension system technology, offering substantial possibilities for personalization and adjustment. The 48 mm fork has a unique cone valve system (shim-less) with a 310 mm stroke and 23 mm piston diameter. Riders, depending on their size and ability, can choose between 15 different spring rates available at WP Authorized Centers. Compression, rebound and damping can be tweaked to the millimeter, and the CUO and the KTMconnect App can also help in this regard. Count on comfort, response and the best protection from ‘bottoming’. The shock has the same glut of options to prioritize traction and stability and works in succinct harmony with the fork and chassis behavior. In short, KTM is now offering ‘factory’ suspension in production trim and available to all.
Careful engineering with the airbox, air filter and fuel injection along with collaboration with partner Akrapovič—who continue to deliver a lightweight titanium muffler—means increases to rideability while meeting the latest FIM and AMA sound regulations, without loss of the trademark KTM SX-F performance.
The 2026 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs then benefit from the 2026 set of KTM PowerParts accessories. These serve as performance hikes to lose more weight or gain extra sturdiness as well as aesthetic touches. They include the following:
- In-molded race plastics and CUO/GPS unit ready front fender
- Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO)
- WP Suspension factory start device
- Factory frame protectors (bi-composite orange/black)
- Factory Racing triple clamps in orange
- Ribbed SDV factory seat cover for better weight and better resistance
- Gray, soft ODI lock-on grips
- Semi-floating front brake disc and factory carbon disc guard
- Factory carbon skid plate
- Factory wheel set (black DID DirtStar rims, black spokes, orange hubs, orange nipples)
- Akrapovič titanium muffler
- Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tires
- Orange Rear Sprocket and black engine mounts (black incl. cut outs) & Gold chain
- Hinson KTM Factory Racing outer clutch cover
Finally, the finishing touches. KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs would not be official without the very latest Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics and detailing. Choose from Tomac or Plessinger race numbers and smirk as the 2026 incarnations look the absolute ‘boss’ of any start gate. Other visual touches such as the orange 2026 FACTORY EDITION frame, black DirtStar wheels, orange factory seat are the markers of class.
The 2026 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONS will be available from KTM Authorized dealers from December 2025 onward.
Next year’s SMX World Championship is scheduled to commence on January 10, 2026, at Anaheim 1’s Supercross season-opener, with the series set to span 17 rounds. Featuring 11 rounds, Pro Motocross takes off with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, on May 30, while the three-race SMX Playoffs and Final will take centerstage throughout September.
Watch our intro highlight video below.