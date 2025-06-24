The following press release is from AFAM:

AFAM Returns to the U.S. Market in Partnership with Kimpex USA

A new distribution alliance brings premium motorcycle transmission components back to American riders

Champlain, NY — AFAM, the renowned Belgian manufacturer of high-performance motorcycle transmission systems, proudly announces its return to the United States through a partnership with Kimpex USA, a leading powersports distributor with a strong footprint across the American market.

AFAM chains and sprockets held a strong reputation in the U.S. market throughout the 80s and 90s, known for their durability, performance, and reliability among road, off-road and motocross enthusiasts. During that era, AFAM was a trusted name in racing and recreational riding, with widespread brand loyalty. Today, AFAM is focused on reigniting that legacy, rebuilding its presence in the U.S. by delivering high-quality, race-proven products that meet the demands of modern riders such as the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha race teams.

With this alliance, AFAM’s full line of chains, sprockets and transmission kits will once again be available to U.S. dealers and riders who value precision, durability, and race-proven performance. Distribution will be handled directly through Kimpex’s U.S. distribution hubs, ensuring fast delivery, expert support, and wide availability.

“We’re excited to reintroduce AFAM to the U.S. market with a solid partner like Kimpex USA, whose distribution capabilities and industry expertise are highly valued,” said Luca Farina, Export Manager of DC AFAM NV. “AFAM has more than 45 years of experience supplying top-tier transmission globally and to professional racing teams like The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha USA 250 and 450 Factory teams. This partnership allows us to bring that legacy back to American roads and tracks.”

Founded in 1978, AFAM has earned a reputation for premium transmission components used in everything from street bikes to world championship racing. Kimpex, established in 1967 and headquartered in Canada, has become one of North America’s most trusted names in powersports distribution, with a growing presence in the U.S. through its Champlain facility.

“AFAM products perfectly complement our current lineup,” said Jason Hammond, Vice President, and General Manager at Kimpex USA. “There’s a strong demand in the U.S. for high-quality, reliable transmission components, and AFAM is a brand that riders already know and trust.”

AFAM transmission products will be available to U.S. dealers through Kimpex USA starting this summer, supported by a national launch campaign, technical training, and promotional incentives.