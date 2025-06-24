Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Brody Johnson
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 5
News
Full Schedule

Gavin Towers Announces Fully Torn ACL and Lateral Meniscus: "See you in 2026"

June 24, 2025, 11:00am

June 24, 2025, 11:00am
Gavin Towers Announces Fully Torn ACL and Lateral Meniscus: “See you in 2026”
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Following his home race—the High Point National—Pennsylvania native Gavin Towers has announced a knee injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Towers finished 24-19 for 23rd overall, his best overall finish of the first four rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship but announced on Instagram yesterday he has a knee injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Through four rounds of Pro Motocross, Towers sits 29th in the 250 Class championship standings and 37th in the 250SMX standings.

Below is his full post.

“Not exactly the post I want to be making. Some people may or may not know I've been dealing with a steady knee issue for about a year and the Tuesday before high point I popped my knee. Went and got a mri and unfortunately fully tore my acl and lateral meniscus. With that being said I will start the recovery process asap.
Thank you to the whole @phxracinghonda crew for sticking with me❤️
See you in 2026”

Main image by Mitch Kendra

