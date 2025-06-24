Gavin Towers Announces Fully Torn ACL and Lateral Meniscus: “See you in 2026”

Following his home race—the High Point National—Pennsylvania native Gavin Towers has announced a knee injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Towers finished 24-19 for 23rd overall, his best overall finish of the first four rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship but announced on Instagram yesterday he has a knee injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Through four rounds of Pro Motocross, Towers sits 29th in the 250 Class championship standings and 37th in the 250SMX standings.

Below is his full post.