“I think the biggest thing was trying to not make the mistake any bigger that I made on the start and set myself further back, you know, Eli and Hunter are pretty much gone," Lawrence said. "I could see AP up ahead, I'm like, 'If I can just get to him, I think it'll be the best I can do,' and thankfully that was third place. I had some really good lines that I felt like I was flowing well with and using the paddle tire in the sloppy areas, so I was happy about that and yeah, I don't know where, what time we were at when they red flagged it, but thankfully we're in third so we could get it [the overall]."

A 1-3 for first overall. Again, the results don’t show just how close the racing was. Even in the first moto Jett made a mistake allowing Plessinger and his brother Hunter to get around. But Jett explained how he didn’t panic and was able to regroup.

“The first thing that came into my head was, ‘That's not very ideal,’" he explained. "You just kind of, just like golf, once you swing and hit the ball and where the shot lands, if it's good, it's great, but if it's bad, ‘All right, how can I fix that,’ you know. And the bike's stalled and ‘All right, it's not ideal. Let's start the bike up again, see where we're at,' then regroup from there on and get back on the lines I was taking and put a little bit of a charge on to see if I can get back to where I was. You know, it's like kind of, you don't really get too flustered about it, just kind of, 'All right, that's what happened, just move on to the next.’”

A bad day for Jett Lawrence means he doesn’t win both motos but still gets the overall. It’s like Ryan Dungey’s career on steroids. Dungey won so many championships because when he wasn’t winning, he was always still on the podium. It’s not that champions don’t make mistakes, it's that they don’t let them compound into something bigger. It's not that champions don’t want to win every moto, they just look at the bigger picture. Jett’s season may not be perfect, but his mindset is.