This weekend the series will take it's first weekend off and Deegan has plans: “It's definitely nice, nice little weekend off, go practice some sand in North Carolina, do the same thing I did last year. So yeah, it should be good. Go on the lake a little too, it should be nice.”

But what about his plans for the future? There are rumors that Haiden may move to the 450 Class next summer, though he could not confirm for sure until he spends some time on the 450 during the off-season.

“Yeah, probably in the offseason when I have some time to do some testing on a 450 and figure out what the plan is," he said on when a decision will be made." But yeah, as of now, 250 supercross, and outdoors is still up in the air, you know, winning these 250 titles is nice, so, if I feel good on the 450 preseason, then we'll run it.”

With both Haiden Deegan dominating in the 250 class and Jett Lawrence dominating in the 450 class, fans cannot wait for the day to see these two phenoms race each other. Until then Haiden will be learning and improving his game on the smaller bike. Will anyone else be able to mount a challenge this summer?