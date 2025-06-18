Signed to Mitch Payton and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team as a last second addition in 2024, Masterpool has settled in quite well with the Corona, California-based operation.

“I appreciate the team,” he said. “We’ve just been figuring it all out. I really like the team and stuff. I’m really grateful for Mitch and everyone and, yeah, it has been good. We made some good improvements on the bike after the first couple of rounds. The bike is getting better and better. I came back here to Texas last week, and so the bike has been feeling pretty good here. Yeah, I’m looking forward to everything we do this year. And all of my teammates are really cool. I actually just went to Levi Kitchen’s nutritionist. He’s the one who is helping me out now. It’s cool to work with him and it is cool that Levi let me go over there and all that. I really get along with all my teammates. There are good vibes over there. It’s really cool.”

Seventh in points and graced with the speed and skill required to run up front in Pro Motocross, Masterpool does believe that his competition is brutal. So much so that every moto and every place gained on the track calls for everything the Texan has.

“It’s gnarly,” he nodded. “I definitely feel like it is the most stacked it has ever been. It’s crazy. I mean you could get a bad start, just like I did last weekend at High Point. I got a close-to-last-place-start and went down. On the first lap I was literally dead last and coming through the pack. It is crazy. You’re back in 20th place and you’re battling with people who have won races and even championships and all that. It just shows you how stacked it is. I mean you see it in qualifying from just how close first place to 20th place is in lap times. It’s pretty crazy, but it is cool to see our sport elevating at this. Yes, it is just crazy to see how much the sport is elevated. It is just crazy stacked right now.”

And what does Masterpool think of totally dominant 250cc championship leader Haiden Deegan?

“Deegan? Yeah, he’s doing good," Masterpool said. "He’s riding really good right now, which everyone can see. Yeah, I’m just anxious to get healthy so I can get up there and battle.”