Drew Adams Scores First Career Top-Five Moto Finish at Thunder Valley
Drew Adams is Kawasaki’s latest amateur prodigy, making his way up the amateur ranks the last few years before jumping to the pro scene full-time now in 2025. Just a few races into his AMA Pro Motocross Championship career, but Adams is showing some potential.
Adams’ moto finishes early in his career are: 15-11 (from his only MX start in 2024) then 9-14-19-7-5-34. He had put together two straight top ten-finishes before his bike issue. A fifth-place finish in moto one paired with a bike issue and DNF (34th officially) land him 13th overall in Colorado. While riding on a team with a handful of fast and talented riders, the Tennessee native is quickly making a name for himself. Expect to see the #98 in the top ten more now that he has a few starts in on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki bike and he will be going to tracks he has raced before (such as RedBud for MX Sports Scouting Moto Combines, Ironman for last year's debut and combine events beforehand).
“The day ended a little short for me in Colorado,” said Adams in a Kawasaki release. “I qualified seventh and felt good going into the motos. In Moto 1, I didn’t get the best start but was able to work my way up to fifth, which I was happy with. Moto 2 started solid, but I had a small tip-over that pushed me back. I tried to recover, but a mechanical issue ended my race early. It’s frustrating when things happen outside your control, but there were definitely positives to take away. I’m focused on bouncing back next weekend.”
Drew AdamsChattanooga, TN
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|13
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 7, 2025
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|May 31, 2025
|Kawasaki KX250
|11
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 24, 2025
|Kawasaki KX250
|12
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 24, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
It was a pretty strong day for the entire Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad, as Levi Kitchen scored 8-3 for third overall, Garrett Marchbanks scored 3-8 for fourth overall (his transponder fell off in moto two but he charged hard from a first-turn crash), Ty Masterpool scored 4-16 finishes for tenth overall, then Adams 5-34 for 13th overall. The Kawasaki teammates keep seeming to find one another on the track as they have battled each other throughout the six motos so far.
And watch the pre-race Weege Show from Thunder Valley for some fun banter about Adams’ height compared to Garrett Marchbanks, once nicknamed “Man Child.” Adams was pretty small a few years ago when he first got onto a KX250, but suddenly at 17 years old he is about as tall as Marchbanks.