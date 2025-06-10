Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

Drew Adams Scores First Career Top-Five Moto Finish at Thunder Valley

June 10, 2025, 2:45pm
Drew Adams Scores First Career Top-Five Moto Finish at Thunder Valley
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Drew Adams is Kawasaki’s latest amateur prodigy, making his way up the amateur ranks the last few years before jumping to the pro scene full-time now in 2025. Just a few races into his AMA Pro Motocross Championship career, but Adams is showing some potential.

Adams’ moto finishes early in his career are: 15-11 (from his only MX start in 2024) then 9-14-19-7-5-34. He had put together two straight top ten-finishes before his bike issue. A fifth-place finish in moto one paired with a bike issue and DNF (34th officially) land him 13th overall in Colorado. While riding on a team with a handful of fast and talented riders, the Tennessee native is quickly making a name for himself. Expect to see the #98 in the top ten more now that he has a few starts in on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki bike and he will be going to tracks he has raced before (such as RedBud for MX Sports Scouting Moto Combines, Ironman for last year's debut and combine events beforehand).

“The day ended a little short for me in Colorado,” said Adams in a Kawasaki release. “I qualified seventh and felt good going into the motos. In Moto 1, I didn’t get the best start but was able to work my way up to fifth, which I was happy with. Moto 2 started solid, but I had a small tip-over that pushed me back. I tried to recover, but a mechanical issue ended my race early. It’s frustrating when things happen outside your control, but there were definitely positives to take away. I’m focused on bouncing back next weekend.”

Drew Adams

Drew Adams

Chattanooga, TN United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
13
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 7, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
13
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250May 31, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
11
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 24, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
12
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 24, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

It was a pretty strong day for the entire Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad, as Levi Kitchen scored 8-3 for third overall, Garrett Marchbanks scored 3-8 for fourth overall (his transponder fell off in moto two but he charged hard from a first-turn crash), Ty Masterpool scored 4-16 finishes for tenth overall, then Adams 5-34 for 13th overall. The Kawasaki teammates keep seeming to find one another on the track as they have battled each other throughout the six motos so far.

And watch the pre-race Weege Show from Thunder Valley for some fun banter about Adams’ height compared to Garrett Marchbanks, once nicknamed “Man Child.” Adams was pretty small a few years ago when he first got onto a KX250, but suddenly at 17 years old he is about as tall as Marchbanks.

