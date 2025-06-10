Drew Adams is Kawasaki’s latest amateur prodigy, making his way up the amateur ranks the last few years before jumping to the pro scene full-time now in 2025. Just a few races into his AMA Pro Motocross Championship career, but Adams is showing some potential.

Adams’ moto finishes early in his career are: 15-11 (from his only MX start in 2024) then 9-14-19-7-5-34. He had put together two straight top ten-finishes before his bike issue. A fifth-place finish in moto one paired with a bike issue and DNF (34th officially) land him 13th overall in Colorado. While riding on a team with a handful of fast and talented riders, the Tennessee native is quickly making a name for himself. Expect to see the #98 in the top ten more now that he has a few starts in on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki bike and he will be going to tracks he has raced before (such as RedBud for MX Sports Scouting Moto Combines, Ironman for last year's debut and combine events beforehand).

“The day ended a little short for me in Colorado,” said Adams in a Kawasaki release. “I qualified seventh and felt good going into the motos. In Moto 1, I didn’t get the best start but was able to work my way up to fifth, which I was happy with. Moto 2 started solid, but I had a small tip-over that pushed me back. I tried to recover, but a mechanical issue ended my race early. It’s frustrating when things happen outside your control, but there were definitely positives to take away. I’m focused on bouncing back next weekend.”