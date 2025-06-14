Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 28
News
Weege Show: High Point Press Day

June 14, 2025, 9:50am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from the High Point National, talking to Garrett Marchbanks, Drew Adams, Benny Bloss, Colt Nichols, Justin Robell, Jalek Swoll and more. Is the High Point National back to its glory days? Brought to you by the Honda CRF450R, CRF250R. The full squad is in action, with Chance Hymas and Jett Lawrence sweeping the last race at Thunder Valley 1-1, and Jo Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence right there in the mix. Go visit your Honda Powersports dealership!

Read Now
