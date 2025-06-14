Weege Show: High Point Press Day
June 14, 2025, 9:50am
Jason Weigandt walks and talks from the High Point National, talking to Garrett Marchbanks, Drew Adams, Benny Bloss, Colt Nichols, Justin Robell, Jalek Swoll and more. Is the High Point National back to its glory days? Brought to you by the Honda CRF450R, CRF250R. The full squad is in action, with Chance Hymas and Jett Lawrence sweeping the last race at Thunder Valley 1-1, and Jo Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence right there in the mix. Go visit your Honda Powersports dealership!