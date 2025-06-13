Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Tyler Stepek Previews High Point National, Interrupted by Buddy Jeremy Hand

June 13, 2025, 11:55pm
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Mitch Kendra caught up with Maryland native Tyler Stepek ahead of the first East Coast round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Stepek finished 19-21 for 24th overall at the Thunder Valley National, scoring points for the first time since 2023 Pro Motocross. Stepek loves the East Coast rounds, and High Point is his second closest race after the Budds Creek National. At the end, we jokingly asked Stepek who will do better this weekend, him or Jeremy Hand. Oddly enough, Hand was riding his bike by to watch press day riding, so we waved him down so he could retaliate to the smack talk! Needless to say, both riders are excited for the series to head East!

Film/edit: Mitch Kendra

Read Now
