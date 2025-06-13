Mitch Kendra caught up with Maryland native Tyler Stepek ahead of the first East Coast round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Stepek finished 19-21 for 24th overall at the Thunder Valley National, scoring points for the first time since 2023 Pro Motocross. Stepek loves the East Coast rounds, and High Point is his second closest race after the Budds Creek National. At the end, we jokingly asked Stepek who will do better this weekend, him or Jeremy Hand. Oddly enough, Hand was riding his bike by to watch press day riding, so we waved him down so he could retaliate to the smack talk! Needless to say, both riders are excited for the series to head East!

Film/edit: Mitch Kendra