Main image by Mitch Kendra
This weekend, round four of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock.
Live coverage of all four points-paying motos can be seen on Peacock, with the broadcast starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. The 250 Class will be back racing first again this weekend as we return to our normal schedule.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the High Point National also starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is off for another weekend before the Snowshoe GNCC set for June 21 and 22.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off before the June 22 MXGP of Great Britain.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Motocross
High PointSaturday, June 14
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
Note: All Times Local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
2025 Souvenir Programs
View the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Other Links
General
Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App
High Point National
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|22
|
Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Follow Pro Motocross on Social Media
X — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross
Other Info
High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
Track Address: 218 Taylortown Rd, Mt Morris, PA 15349
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the High Point National.
Track Maps
2025 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|144
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|119
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|99
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|95
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|86
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|145
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|120
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|118
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|113
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|109