This weekend, round four of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock.

Live coverage of all four points-paying motos can be seen on Peacock, with the broadcast starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. The 250 Class will be back racing first again this weekend as we return to our normal schedule.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the High Point National also starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is off for another weekend before the Snowshoe GNCC set for June 21 and 22.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off before the June 22 MXGP of Great Britain.

