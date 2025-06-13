Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule
High Point National Broadcast and Streaming Information

High Point National Broadcast and Streaming Information

June 13, 2025, 8:00am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Main image by Mitch Kendra

This weekend, round four of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock.

Live coverage of all four points-paying motos can be seen on Peacock, with the broadcast starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. The 250 Class will be back racing first again this weekend as we return to our normal schedule. 

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the High Point National also starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is off for another weekend before the Snowshoe GNCC set for June 21 and 22.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off before the June 22 MXGP of Great Britain.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Saturday, June 14
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 14 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 14 - 10:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 14 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 14 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
High Point Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

Note: All Times Local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania

2025 High Point National Weekend Schedule
2025 High Point National Weekend Schedule Pro Motocross

2025 Souvenir Programs

View the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Other Links

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

2025 AMA National Numbers

High Point National

High Point National Race Center

Motocross

High Point - 250 Provisional Entry List

June 14, 2025
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Revised: June 9 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F
19 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
22 Jalek Swoll
Jalek Swoll 		Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List
Motocross

High Point - 450 Provisional Entry List

June 14, 2025
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Revised: June 10 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Follow

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Follow Pro Motocross on Social Media

X — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

Other Info

High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania 
Track Address: 218 Taylortown Rd, Mt Morris, PA 15349

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT 

Tickets

Get tickets to the High Point National.

Track Maps

2025 High Point National fan map.
2025 High Point National fan map. Pro Motocross

2025 Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 144
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 119
3Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 99
4Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 95
5Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 86
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 145
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 120
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 118
4Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 113
5Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 109
Full Standings

Read Now
August 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted