Sometimes the biggest save is that of salvaging championship points, not just preventing a crash. Haiden Deegan dropped back almost 50 seconds in Moto 1 of the Thunder Valley National to maintain a second place finish while saving his engine in the process.

Film/Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.