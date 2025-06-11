The fans of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship were in for a treat at Thunder Valley, watching a four-way battle for the lead the first 450 moto. Hunter Lawrence pulled the holeshot then quickly lost the lead to his brother Jett Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger. Under pressure from Eli Tomac the whole race, Hunter at one point got around AP and made a run for the lead, only for AP to pass him back. Still with only a couple of minutes left on the clock all four riders were under four seconds of each other. Tomac tried every line possible to get around Hunter who was able to hold him off until the last lap when Hunter fell over in a turn. Hunter would finish fourth in the second moto and his 4-4 finishes landed him fifth overall. Steve Matthes caught up with Hunter after the race to get his thoughts on battling Tomac.

Matthes: All right, Hunter Lawrence. Not that you really care that much, but your tip over on the last lap cost you fourth overall. Four, four for fifth. That kind of sucks. But I want to just say, for me, that first moto was awesome. I don't know if it was cool to be in it as a racer, but holy shit, that was awesome.

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah, it was cool. I mean, I can still appreciate it from a fan’s standpoint, like it was, you know, Jett, myself, AP and Eli. I mean, we were gone. So that that's always pretty badass when you just can leave the field. It was cool. I can only kind of imagine what it would have been like from a fan’s standpoint. Seeing four badass dudes like that go at it for 35 minutes.

You're usually really good here. You still were good today. But the rain, we got a little different track than we have other years. Was that an issue for you, or was it fine and just one of those days?

No, I don't think the rain, or the track had anything to do with it. I think the fact, kind of being realistic, the fact that we've really just made the bike a lot better these past two weeks, and it's in a good spot now. We've not really ridden it that much. Obviously, Jett's unreal and he can compensate and adapt to things really, really well. I need more time. I need more laps. I need more muscle memory and stuff. So, I think if you put it down to numbers and stuff, it's like, well, I haven't done too many motos on that setting in that bike. So, there's parts of the track where I don't know what it does, even though it is looking after me better. There's just things I need to do. Some motos, get more laps under my belt which we will do this week and hopefully come out at High Point and show that.