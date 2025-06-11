Steve Matthes’ Observations From Thunder Valley

Thunder Valley is maybe not that underrated anymore? We’ve been talking about it being so underrated for so long; it’s probably now properly rated? Not sure, but this weekend I thought the track would be a lot worse than it was. Lots of rain all week and on Friday made me think it was going to be rut-cross, where you’re locked into a 60-foot rut the whole way up and down the hills.

But the track crew did a good job, and yes, it was bad in spots, but the riders I talked to about it were all pretty happy with it. The new track changes were also met with universal accolades, which, if you know riders, is pretty rare.

Seeing how much weather this track was hit with and then watching the race play out makes me shake my head even more at those dark times in the nationals when we would water the crap out of it, throw some rice hulls into the dirt, and every single track was the same with massive ruts. Like, we didn’t need to do that! It didn’t help the racing at all, and I like the last few years of trying to keep some of the tracks natural dirt and texture in them.

He’s not a machine; he’s a man! That’s what I thought when Aaron Plessinger zoomed by Jett Lawrence! No one passes Jett Lawrence! Well, not really, but you get my drift, right? AP’s line was a little better than Jett’s, so that was a sweet move by the #7, but not to worry, Jett found a way past and withstood pressure from AP the rest of the moto and then ET in the second moto to, yet again, win the national. After AP got him with a few minutes to go, it was like Jett woke up and decided that wasn’t going to work, so he got him back and pulled back out. Looked easy for him.