Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show Today at 11 am PDT

June 12, 2025, 7:00am
<em>Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show</em> Today at 11 am PDT

Today on Pulpmx.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show presented by GET, Maxxis, O’Neil Lending, 100%, Seat Concepts and DeCal Works will take place at 11 a.m. PST and we'll talk about the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season with Zach Osborne, Jason Thomas, and more as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see.

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to pulpmx.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show. 

