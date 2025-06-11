2025 KTM 350 SX-F XPR Garage Build
Build: Chad Braun/XPR Motorsports
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
Yes, just like I mentioned in the last issue, the KTM 350 SX-F is probably the most fun motocross bike there is to date. But what about making a 350 with more power? Will it make the bike too hard to ride? Can it compete with a 450? These are all the questions that I get asked all the time when it comes to this uniquely sized machine. Chad from XPR Motorsports has been working hard on a dual injector to not only get more power but make this 350 compete with the larger machines at your local motocross event. Since my recent injury, I thought, why not get back on a 350 with some modifications done to the engine and suspension to see if this porridge is juuuuuust right.
Products Used:
XPR Motorsports
Dual Injector Kit w/Vortex ECU, Hand Ported Headwork, Exhaust Flange
FMF Racing
4.1 Full Muffler System
Renthal
Fat Bar 672, Half Waffle Soft, 51 Tooth Rear Sprocket Black, 13 Tooth C/S Sprocket
Twin Air
Power-Flow Kit, Replacement Pre Oiled Filters
REP Suspension
KYB Inserts (Fork), Shock Bladder Kit
Dunlop
MX34 80/100-21 Front, MX34 110/90-19 Rear
DeCal Works
Full Graphics Kit
VP Racing
MR Pro 6 Fuel
DID
Gold ERT3 Chain
