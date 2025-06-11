Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

2025 KTM 350 SX-F XPR Garage Build

June 11, 2025, 2:00pm

Build: Chad Braun/XPR Motorsports
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Yes, just like I mentioned in the last issue, the KTM 350 SX-F is probably the most fun motocross bike there is to date. But what about making a 350 with more power? Will it make the bike too hard to ride? Can it compete with a 450? These are all the questions that I get asked all the time when it comes to this uniquely sized machine. Chad from XPR Motorsports has been working hard on a dual injector to not only get more power but make this 350 compete with the larger machines at your local motocross event. Since my recent injury, I thought, why not get back on a 350 with some modifications done to the engine and suspension to see if this porridge is juuuuuust right.

Products Used:

XPR Motorsports

Dual Injector Kit w/Vortex ECU, Hand Ported Headwork, Exhaust Flange

xprmotorsports.com

FMF Racing

4.1 Full Muffler System

fmfracing.com

Renthal

Fat Bar 672, Half Waffle Soft, 51 Tooth Rear Sprocket Black, 13 Tooth C/S Sprocket

renthal.com

Twin Air

Power-Flow Kit, Replacement Pre Oiled Filters

twinair.com

REP Suspension

KYB Inserts (Fork), Shock Bladder Kit

repsuspension.com

Dunlop

MX34 80/100-21 Front, MX34 110/90-19 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

DeCal Works

Full Graphics Kit

decalmx.com

VP Racing

MR Pro 6 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

DID

Gold ERT3 Chain

didchain.com

