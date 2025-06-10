Beta Releases 2026 RX Models Including a New 250 and 350 (Both Two-Strokes)

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Beta has added two new motocross models to join the big brother 450 in the RX range. All-new 250 and 350 RX 2 strokes are the new bosses in town! Beta’s 450 RX has been racing on the world MXGP tour for four years and the AMA USA Supercross series for two and has proven to be a serious contender. The Italian Beta engineers decided to “Go Big” for 2026 and add not only a 250 cc bike to race in the proper classes but also added a 350 RX smoker as well for everyone else! All Beta MX models are designed with the trademark RideAbility in mind. A motorcycle that is overall easier to ride.

250 RX:

Another all-new model for 2026 is the smaller brother to the 350, the long-awaited 250 RX! Like the 350 version, this 2-stroke powered motocross model will appeal to all of those wanting a high-revving, lightweight 250 that can tear up berms with a distinctive sound that can only be heard from a Beta. The 250 RX also receives new engine cases along with the new cylinder, cylinder head, and exhaust. The 250 uses a single-spark head. Finally, a Beta Moto model that can run in many 250 classes.

350 RX:

All new for 2026, this new model replaces the 300 version for the 2026 season. New engine cases, bore and stroke, as well as a twin-plug head to ignite the special power only a big-bore 2-stroke can provide. The longer crankshaft, combined with the final gearing ratio of 13/47, provides a large amount of torque and overall horsepower that will turn some heads. This new 350 motocrosser will thrive in many different track conditions. Clearly in a class of its own!