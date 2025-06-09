FLY Racing’s 2025.5 Kinetic Mesh is the ultimate in ventilated racewear. Built with unique stretch-mesh materials, this line is built for flexibility and durability. The BOA Fit System was a recent addition, utilizing the industry’s premier waist adjustment. Kinetic Mesh is used globally by world class athletes looking to beat the heat. Summer is here and so is the latest look from FLY Racing. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

The third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and in this Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and me discuss that great first 450 moto, Chance Hymas having a perfect day, Jorge Prado’s tough start to his U.S. Pro Motocross run, the Honda holeshot challenge, and more.

Listen to the '25 Thunder Valley National directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.