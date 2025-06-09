Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule
Thunder Valley Review Podcast: 450 Battles, Hymas' Rebound, and More

Thunder Valley Review Podcast: 450 Battles, Hymas' Rebound, and More

June 9, 2025, 11:30am

FLY Racing’s 2025.5 Kinetic Mesh is the ultimate in ventilated racewear. Built with unique stretch-mesh materials, this line is built for flexibility and durability. The BOA Fit System was a recent addition, utilizing the industry’s premier waist adjustment. Kinetic Mesh is used globally by world class athletes looking to beat the heat. Summer is here and so is the latest look from FLY Racing. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

The third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and in this Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and me discuss that great first 450 moto, Chance Hymas having a perfect day, Jorge Prado’s tough start to his U.S. Pro Motocross run, the Honda holeshot challenge, and more.

Listen to the '25 Thunder Valley National directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Watch this week's review podcast on YouTube below.

Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted