MXGP

Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner Herlings continued his dominance straight from the morning warm-up, seven-tenths of a second faster than Febvre, while Glenn Coldenhoff was third quickest for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP.

The battle was on immediately for the lead between the factory KTM big guns, and it was Coenen who scored his eighth Fox Holeshot Award of the season by squeezing Herlings into the first turn. This briefly allowed Febvre into second, but “The Bullet” blasted through some deep sand to somehow go back around the Frenchman in the third corner, before Coenen made a small mistake outside of the next turn, losing traction and enabling the Dutch master to double-jump past the Belgian youngster. It was a vital move, as was an almost simultaneous pass from Brian Bogers, firing his Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine to the inside of Febvre to grab third position before the start of the first full lap!

Herlings tried to break away at the front, and the chase was on! Febvre, however, was simply unable to make a move on Bogers, and the Dutchman’s countryman and teammate Glenn Coldenhoff, after starting fifth, got close to the battle as the series leader’s efforts were constantly thwarted!

Behind the leading five, Ruben Fernandez was holding sixth for Honda HRC, while MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson made his best start of the year to run solid in seventh! The third Fantic Factory Racing MXGP rider Andrea Bonacorsi started eighth ahead of KTM Kosak Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk and Calvin Vlaanderen on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine.

Try as he might, Febvre could not get past Bogers, who was riding as a true sand specialist should, and ultimately the Frenchman dropped his machine in the second corner after the finish line, dropping him to seventh behind Watson on lap eleven! Two laps later, the two top Fantic riders encountered the stricken TEM JP253 KTM Racing rider Jan Pancar in the track after the finish line jump, and as Bogers went to the outside, the chasing Coldenhoff went to the inside, taking third from his teammate in the process!

Further round the lap, Febvre got back past Watson, and Bonacorsi also nipped past the Beta rider to claim seventh at the flag. Fernandez then pulled a stunning pass by jumping long in front of the fans to get the better of Bogers. This left the Dutchman in front of Febvre again, and to his eternal frustration, the Kawasaki man still could not pass him, and he had to settle for sixth.

Behind Bonacorsi and Watson, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Jago Geerts made a charge in the closing laps to pass Vlaanderen, then Van de Moosdijk to claim ninth at the finish.

Coenen, who had set the fastest lap of the race on lap two in pursuit of Herlings, got to within a second of “The Bullet”, and nearly took the lead when the Dutchman missed an inside rut on a deep left-hander! Ultimately Herlings held on for a 1.3 second margin of victory over Coenen, with Coldenhoff third but 56 seconds behind them! Fernandez and Bogers rounded out the top five. Herlings’ 16th race victory at Kegums lifted him up to ninth in the Championship ahead of Jeremy Seewer, who finished 16th for the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team.

Despite a small rain shower at the end of the first race, the sun had come out to dry the track and make it considerably faster in the second race. Once again, Coenen got the jump into turn one over Herlings, but this time “The Bullet” worked his magic immediately, carving across the front of his younger stablemate to lead into the second corner and immediately make the break away from the front.

Coenen managed to hold Febvre at bay, who in turn had to fight off the attentions of Bonacorsi, with Fernandez and Geerts completing the top six at the end of the first full lap.

Maxime Renaux had taken a much better start than race one, when he had to battle for just a 13th place finish for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, and he had Coldenhoff and his teammate Vlaanderen behind him, while the crowd made some noise for Mairis Pumpurs, who repeated his Qualifying Race start to run in the top ten again for the Motosports Racing Team!

Fernandez made a blistering pass around the outside of Bonacorsi for fourth on lap two, then Geerts also moved past the Italian through the same section two laps later. The Belgian, winner of three MX2 GPs around Kegums, was on a charge that took him past Fernandez for fourth on lap seven! Bonacorsi was able to get back past the Spaniard on lap 11, putting Geerts, Bonacorsi, and Fernandez in positions three to six until the flag, although Renaux looked to have got past the Honda man over a jump, but clipped his rear wheel instead and hit the ground, losing seventh to Coldenhoff. Vlaanderen came home in ninth, and Brent Van Doninck crossed the line in tenth, only to lose five positions for a post-race noise test on his JM Racing Honda.