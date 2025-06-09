The third round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship went down over the weekend at the Toyota Thunder Valley National, and boy did things get sporty! Chance Hymas ended Haiden Deegan’s winning streak, Jett Lawrence dealt with some serious pressure from Aaron Plessinger, and Eli Tomac was back on the box. Afterward we had plenty of questions, which we chambered in an email and fired off to former pro and NBC’s on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The mile-high elevation of Thunder Valley is something that’s been talked about plenty already. But when you take into consideration the energy-zapping heat the racers were dealing with last week at Hangtown, are the challenges of performing at elevation compounded?

Yes, it’s more difficult. I noticed it several times running around the venue trying to get into position for our broadcast. I would stop and be chasing oxygen much more than I would normally be. Thankfully the temperatures were very cooperative on Saturday so that element was taken out of the equation. Hangtown was a brutal test of heat management where Thunder Valley was much harder on cardiovascular demand.

It rained all week leading up to the national. How much different of a track was it, and how did riders have to approach it differently?

The rain changed the track quite a bit. Dirt is brought in to soften things and add depth, that’s a normal aspect. The rain was able to work into that dirt over the course of the week. That moisture ran all the way through it versus being just on the top layer had rains come only on Friday. As I watched the track workers turn the dirt over throughout the day, it was just as wet underneath as the top layer. Turning that top layer under would typically expose drier layers below but not in this case. This dynamic kept the track soft and rutty all afternoon. Even at 5:00 p.m. the track was barely showing the effects of the sun and constant turnover. We don’t see this setup very often.