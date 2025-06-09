Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Sat Jun 14
Fri Jun 20
Sun Jun 22
Wake-Up Call

June 9, 2025, 9:15am

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 3 (of 11) - Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

June 7, 2025
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 1 - 1 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 8 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 6 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
5 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 9 - 4 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
6 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 13 - 6 GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
7 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 10 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 7 - 12 Triumph TF 250-X
9 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 4 - 15 Kawasaki KX250
10 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 12 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Chance Hymas (Honda)
Chance Hymas (Honda) Align Media
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

June 7, 2025
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 2 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 4 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 7 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
7 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 6 - 7 Husqvarna FC 450
8 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 10 - 10 Husqvarna FC 450
9 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland 14 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 9 - 16 Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
Mitch Kendra
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) Align Media

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 144
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 119
3Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 95
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 86
5Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 85
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 85
7Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 81
8Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 71
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 65
10Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 64
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 145
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 120
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 118
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 113
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 109
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 87
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 76
8Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 72
9Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 69
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 68
Full Standings
WMX Standings
WMX Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 20 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 348 25
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 270 22
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 265 20
4Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 260 18
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 230 17
6Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 225 16
7Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 217 15
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 189 14
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 187 13
10Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 182 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 441 25
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 394 22
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 373 20
4Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States 363 18
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 337 17
6Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271 16
7Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 221 15
8Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 220 14
9Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 216 13
10Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 200 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 11 (of 20) - MXGP of Latvia 

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP

June 8, 2025
Kegums
Kegums, Latvia Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 KTM
2 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 2 - 2 KTM
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 6 - 3 Kawasaki
4 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 9 - 4 Yamaha
5 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 4 - 6 Honda
6 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 3 - 7 Fantic
7 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 7 - 5 Fantic
8 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 13 - 8 Yamaha
9 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 11 - 9 Yamaha
10 Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom 8 - 10 Beta
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MX2

June 8, 2025
Kegums
Kegums, Latvia Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 2 KTM
2 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 3 KTM
3 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 8 - 1 Husqvarna
4 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 5 Husqvarna
5 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 7 - 4 Yamaha
6 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 5 - 7 Triumph
7 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 4 - 10 Kawasaki
8 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 9 - 6 Triumph
9 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 6 - 11 Yamaha
10 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 11 - 9 KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Simon Längenfelder Germany 537
2Andrea Adamo Italy 513
3Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 498
4Liam Everts Belgium 429
5Sacha Coenen Belgium 391
6Thibault Benistant France 386
7Camden McLellan South Africa 329
8Valerio Lata Italy 277
9Cas Valk The Netherlands 253
10Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 234
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Romain Febvre France 550
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 526
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 381
4Maxime Renaux France 360
6Ruben Fernandez Spain 353
5Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 316
9Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
7Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 304
8Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 296
10Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 256
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 8

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 177
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 173
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 140
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 121
5Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 114
6Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 114
7Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 96
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 85
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 84
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 76
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 219
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 193
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 175
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 132
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 130
6Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 115
7Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 90
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 90
9Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States 80
10Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 72
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 204
2Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 137
3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 134
4Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 124
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 118
6Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 115
7Huck Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 97
8Luke Brown Wellington 62
9Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 56
10Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 209
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 196
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 130
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 119
5Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 109
6Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 105
7Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 103
8Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 96
9Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
10Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 62
Full Standings

2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper Webb (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Daniel Sanders (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
