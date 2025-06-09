AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 3 (of 11) - Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|8 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|6 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|9 - 4
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|6
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|13 - 6
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|7
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|7 - 12
|Triumph TF 250-X
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|4 - 15
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|12 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|2 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|5 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|4 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|7 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|6 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|10 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|14 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|9 - 16
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|144
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|119
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|95
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|86
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|85
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|85
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|81
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|71
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|65
|10
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|64
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|145
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|120
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|118
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|113
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|109
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|87
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|76
|8
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|72
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|69
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|68
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 20 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|348
|25
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|270
|22
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|265
|20
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|260
|18
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|230
|17
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|225
|16
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|217
|15
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|189
|14
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|187
|13
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|182
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|441
|25
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|394
|22
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|373
|20
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|337
|17
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|16
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|221
|15
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|220
|14
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|216
|13
|10
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|200
|12
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 11 (of 20) - MXGP of Latvia
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MXGPJune 8, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|2 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|6 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jago Geerts
|9 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|4 - 6
|Honda
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|3 - 7
|Fantic
|7
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|7 - 5
|Fantic
|8
|Maxime Renaux
|13 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|11 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Ben Watson
|8 - 10
|Beta
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MX2June 8, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|1 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|8 - 1
|Husqvarna
|4
|Liam Everts
|3 - 5
|Husqvarna
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Camden McLellan
|5 - 7
|Triumph
|7
|Mathis Valin
|4 - 10
|Kawasaki
|8
|Guillem Farres
|9 - 6
|Triumph
|9
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|6 - 11
|Yamaha
|10
|Andrea Adamo
|11 - 9
|KTM
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|537
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|513
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|498
|4
|Liam Everts
|429
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|391
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|386
|7
|Camden McLellan
|329
|8
|Valerio Lata
|277
|9
|Cas Valk
|253
|10
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|234
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|550
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|526
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|381
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|360
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|353
|5
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|316
|9
|Tim Gajser
|305
|7
|Jeffrey Herlings
|304
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|296
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|256
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 8
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|177
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|173
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|140
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|121
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|114
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|114
|7
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|96
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|85
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|84
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|76
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|219
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|193
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|175
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|132
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|130
|6
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|7
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|90
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|90
|9
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|80
|10
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|72
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|204
|2
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|137
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|134
|4
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|124
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|118
|6
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|7
|Huck Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|97
|8
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|9
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|56
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|209
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|196
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|119
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|109
|6
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|105
|7
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|103
|8
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|96
|9
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|10
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|62
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Daniel Sanders (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles