The third round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Chance Hymas (Honda) scored the overall win with a huge 1-1 day as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium. Deegan was slowed up in the first moto by an overheating bike late in the race, but he still held on to finish second. With 2-2 finishes, Deegan continues to lead the championship standings through three rounds.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence pulled out two moto wins himself, after awesome battles the entire race both motos. Eli Tomac (Yamaha) scored 3-2 finishes for second overall over Aaron Plessinger (KTM), who scored 2-5 for third overall. Jett Lawrence continues to lead the championship with his three straight overall wins and having won five of the first six motos of the season.

And in the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship, Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) took the moto win over Charli Cannon (Honda) and Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha). Turner, who has won the last two rounds, continues to lead the championship.

Hear from the podium finishers in the 250 and 450 Classes, plus, the WMX podium finishers as well.

Thunder Valley National Overall Results