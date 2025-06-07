Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
Full Schedule

Watch: Thunder Valley National Post-Race Press Conference

June 7, 2025, 7:30pm

The third round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Chance Hymas (Honda) scored the overall win with a huge 1-1 day as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium. Deegan was slowed up in the first moto by an overheating bike late in the race, but he still held on to finish second. With 2-2 finishes, Deegan continues to lead the championship standings through three rounds.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence pulled out two moto wins himself, after awesome battles the entire race both motos. Eli Tomac (Yamaha) scored 3-2 finishes for second overall over Aaron Plessinger (KTM), who scored 2-5 for third overall. Jett Lawrence continues to lead the championship with his three straight overall wins and having won five of the first six motos of the season.

And in the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship, Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) took the moto win over Charli Cannon (Honda) and Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha). Turner, who has won the last two rounds, continues to lead the championship.

Hear from the podium finishers in the 250 and 450 Classes, plus, the WMX podium finishers as well.

Thunder Valley National Overall Results

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 2 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 4 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Results
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 1 - 1 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 8 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 6 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
5 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 9 - 4 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Results

WMX Round Three Overall Results

