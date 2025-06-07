WMX Practice/Qualifying

With rain canceling all on track activities on Friday, the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship was moved to today with one practice/qualifying session and one moto. The only practice session has wrapped up now, with Charli Cannon topping the field with a 2:24.983, followed by a 2:28.048 by series points leader Lachlan Turner, then a 2:31.599 by Mikayla Nielsen. Their one moto today will be the final moto of the day, following the second 250 Class second moto.

WMX Moto

After weather canceled all on-track activities on Friday, the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship was bumped to today. Racing the final moto of the day, the WMX field took their sight lap and was ready to roll. They clicked into gear and blasted up the starting straight, battling for positions in the first turn. Australian Charli Cannon got the holeshot over Kyleigh Stallings, but quickly series points leader Lachlan Turner joined the front duo. Turner made a pass on Cannon and those two started to battle as Stallings was under pressure from Mikayla Nielsen for third. These women were going for it, and they were even hitting the huge triples. On the final lap, Stallings went for an inside pass on Nielsen in the new, uphill section by the Thunder Valley sign, but they both collided! Stuck on possibly the steepest part of the track, it took both riders a little bit to get going again, which allowed Jarvis to sneak by to steal third! Turner took the race win by over eight seconds as Cannon and Jarvis rounded out the podium. Nielsen and Jamie Astudillo rounded out the top five.

Turner has clearly been the best rider so far this season. Turner won the 2024 WMX Championship last year and although she was hard to beat then, she has improved her starts and her consistency—and raw speed—this year, making her even more difficult to beat. So far, she has yet to have a big crash like she the ones she did last season. Cannon is dealing with a finger injury suffered just days before the opening round and Jarvis is pretty banged up from getting landed on last year. Props to these two for even being out here and racing! The lap times were impressive from the top group, and they were even hitting the huge triples. The WMX moto capped off a thrilling round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which brought exciting action literally down to the checkered flag.

The WMX series will now be on a break until the final three rounds of Pro Motocross, which will also be there final three rounds of the six-round WMX championship.