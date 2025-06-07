Morning Report

Welcome to Colorado for round three of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We can expect exciting racing in both the 250 and 450 Classes as there are so many different storylines to follow today. Plus, add in the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship—which was supposed to race yesterday but was rained out—and today will be filled with action from start to finish. While the elevation is no joke and will be a factor all riders have to deal with in terms of both their breathing and the way their bike runs, luckily, we will not see temperatures nearly as hot as last weekend in Northern California. Expect a chilly morning to warm up to a high of around 80° Fahrenheit with clouds above the track on and off, although there is no sign of rain at the moment.

You know the main riders to watch: Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan are leaving their respective classes and have the red plates on their race machines. Lawrence has taken three of the first four motos aboard his CRF450R—with the other moto going to Eli Tomac—while Deegan has started four-for-four in the 250 Class. The main key will be if anyone can stop the two championship leaders roll of two straight overall wins apiece or if they will keep on rolling. Aaron Plessinger was blazing fast last weekend, as he and Tomac battled for the win in the first moto. Expect both to be frontrunners again today, as well as the #18 and his older brother Hunter as well.

And do not count out Justin Cooper on his #32 YZ450F as he has done really well at this venue in the past, including last year when he landed third overall in just his third 450 Pro Motocross race. Jo Shimoda has clearly been the second best 250 rider (four straight second-place finishes behind Deegan to start this summer) but otherwise, main 250 contenders Levi Kitchen, Tom Vialle, and Chance Hymas are all in a big points hole early after all suffering at least one DNF and no points in that moto. Kitchen and Hymas both have moto wins and overall podiums here in the past and are both looking to bounce back after less-than-ideal starts to the championship. And Kayden Minear, winner of the SMX Next – Motocross Combine at Hangtown via 1-1 finishes, is making his U.S. pro debut today aboard a #106 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine, adding another young, talented name into the mix.

The 450 Class will race first this weekend and all four motos can be seen live on Peacock. Also, both the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto will be live on NBC—just those two motos.