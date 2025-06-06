This weekend, round three of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock.

Live coverage of the points-paying motos will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock. The 450 Class will race first this weekend and all four motos can be seen live on Peacock. Also, both the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto will be live on NBC—just those two motos. The NBC broadcast will start at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the Thunder Valley National also starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT).

The third round of the 2025 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) takes place on Friday, but there is no way to watch it live unless you are at the track. Follow along with WMX live timing and scoring on Friday at https://resultsmx.com/wmx/live.aspx.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Latvia this weekend for the round 11 MXGP of Latvia. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). Tune into CBS Sports on Sunday to watch both motos live (MX2 moto two at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific and MXGP moto two at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in off for a few weekends before the Snowshoe GNCC set for June 21 and 22.

