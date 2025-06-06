This weekend, round three of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.
On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock.
Live coverage of the points-paying motos will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock. The 450 Class will race first this weekend and all four motos can be seen live on Peacock. Also, both the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto will be live on NBC—just those two motos. The NBC broadcast will start at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the Thunder Valley National also starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT).
The third round of the 2025 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) takes place on Friday, but there is no way to watch it live unless you are at the track. Follow along with WMX live timing and scoring on Friday at https://resultsmx.com/wmx/live.aspx.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Latvia this weekend for the round 11 MXGP of Latvia. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). Tune into CBS Sports on Sunday to watch both motos live (MX2 moto two at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific and MXGP moto two at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in off for a few weekends before the Snowshoe GNCC set for June 21 and 22.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Thunder ValleyWMX Round
Saturday, June 7
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of LatviaEMX125 and EMX250
Sunday, June 8
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveJune 7 - 6:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveJune 7 - 7:10 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveJune 7 - 9:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveJune 7 - 10:15 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveJune 8 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveJune 8 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJune 8 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJune 8 - 10:00 AM
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Note: All Times Local to Lakewood, Colorado.
2025 Souvenir Programs
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Thunder Valley National
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|New
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|New
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|New
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Follow
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Address: 701 South Rooney Road Lakewood CO 80401 United States
Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Thunder Valley National.
Track Maps
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2025 Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|100
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|88
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|67
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|65
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|52
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|95
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|79
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|78
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|76
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|73
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|491
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|485
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|455
|4
|Liam Everts
|387
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|345
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|487
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|451
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|327
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|326
|6
|Tim Gajser
|305