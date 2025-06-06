Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
Thunder Valley National and MXGP of Latvia Broadcast and Streaming Information

June 6, 2025, 7:00am

This weekend, round three of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock.

Live coverage of the points-paying motos will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock. The 450 Class will race first this weekend and all four motos can be seen live on Peacock. Also, both the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto will be live on NBC—just those two motos. The NBC broadcast will start at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the Thunder Valley National also starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT).

The third round of the 2025 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) takes place on Friday, but there is no way to watch it live unless you are at the track. Follow along with WMX live timing and scoring on Friday at https://resultsmx.com/wmx/live.aspx.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Latvia this weekend for the round 11 MXGP of Latvia. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). Tune into CBS Sports on Sunday to watch both motos live (MX2 moto two at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific and MXGP moto two at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in off for a few weekends before the Snowshoe GNCC set for June 21 and 22.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     WMX Round
    Saturday, June 7
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 7 - 12:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 7 - 12:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • All 4 Motos (450 First This Weekend) 
      Live
      June 7 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 7 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • First 250 Moto and Second 450 Moto 
      Live
      June 8 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Latvia

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, June 8
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      June 7 - 6:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      June 7 - 7:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 7 - 9:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 7 - 10:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 8 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 8 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 8 - 9:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 8 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 8 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 8 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Latvia MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Note: All Times Local to Lakewood, Colorado.

2025 Thunder Valley National Weekend Schedule
2025 Thunder Valley National Weekend Schedule Pro Motocross

2025 Souvenir Programs

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

2025 AMA National Numbers

Thunder Valley National

Thunder Valley National Race Center

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250 Provisional Entry List

June 7, 2025
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Revised: June 3 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
6 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F
19 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Provisional Entry List

June 7, 2025
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Revised: June 3 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton New La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger New Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy New Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Address: 701 South Rooney Road Lakewood CO  80401 United States

Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT 

2025 Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 100
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 88
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 67
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 65
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 52
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 95
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 79
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 78
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 76
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 73
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 491
2Simon Längenfelder Germany 485
3Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 455
4Liam Everts Belgium 387
6Thibault Benistant France 345
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Romain Febvre France 487
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 451
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 327
4Maxime Renaux France 326
6Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
