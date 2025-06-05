There is no doubt about the speed of Casey Cochran, but as you can see here he ALMOST loses it to Chance Hymas and Haiden Deegan in the beginning laps of the moto one of the 2025 Hangtown National!

Film/Edit: Tom Journet/Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

