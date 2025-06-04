Remember when Thunder Valley ran Pro Motocross Nationals at night? Have a look at the 2008 edition and a classic battle in the 250 class between Ryan Villopoto and Josh Grant. Plus fast kids of the era in the mix, like Austin Stroupe and Nico Izzi. It's great stuff with a very unique atmosphere.

