Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Shimoda: "I still need to find a little more speed to really challenge for the win"

June 3, 2025, 1:15pm
Shimoda:

Overshadowed by Haiden Deegan’s 1-1-1-1 start to the season, Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda has also had an impressive, and consistent start to the year, finishing second in all four motos so far. This might be even more impressive considering Jo qualified 12th at Hangtown with a 1:58.8 compared to Deegan’s 1:56.5.

What’s more impressive is Jo did not start up front in either moto at Hangtown. He came around the first lap in the first moto in ninth, and fifth in the second moto, having to work his way into second both motos. 

Shimoda was not in the post-race press conference Saturday, but he said the following in a post-race press release from Honda:

“It was a good day, finishing second in both motos. I made some quick passes early on, but I still need to find a little more speed to really challenge for the win. Overall, we’re moving in the right direction. The goal is to keep consistency high and keep scoring good points.”

Before the 2025 season, Shimoda was never known to start a season strong. But he turned things around in Monster Energy AMA Supercross by winning the opener at Anaheim 1 (before breaking two fingers at round two). Now with a strong start in outdoors, if he continues his normal upward trajectory as the season goes on, he could be challenging for wins sooner than later.

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 4 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 3 - 6 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 5 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross

Hangtown - 250

May 31, 2025
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 8 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 7 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
